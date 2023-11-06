A Murder At the End of the World complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, A Murder at the End of the World is one of the most awaited psychological thriller series, releasing on November 14, 2023. The seven-episode limited series was originally set to be released on August 29, 2023, but due to the SAG-AFTRA strike being in effect, the show was postponed to November.

Originally titled Retreat, A Murder At the End of the World is yet another thrilling addition to the whodunit subgenre of mystery fiction that follows Darby Hart, played by the talented Golden Globe Award winner and Primetime Emmy Award nominee Emma Corrin. Follow along with the article to learn about the series and more.

A Murder At the End of the World will span seven episodes

On August 13, 2021, FX announced Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s A Murder At the End of the World, which was originally titled Retreat, but later the creators had to change the name for some reason.

Given the widespread acclaim received by the duo for their Netflix sci-fi mystery drama, The OA, the new show rapidly emerged as one of the hot topics amidst the multitude of new titles in the entertainment landscape.

A Murder At the End of the World focuses on Darby Hart, an amateur detective, who gets invited by an extremely rich billionaire to a beautiful, faraway place along with eight other guests. However, things take a drastic turn amidst such a peaceful setting after one of the guests is found dead.

Now, Darby has to use her detective skills to unravel the mystery to present this death as a murder despite the others having different interests. She has to make her move before the killer harms someone else.

The series is set to premiere on November 14, 2023, with the first two episodes on Hulu at 12:00 am ET worldwide, while the subsequent episodes are scheduled to arrive on a weekly basis on FX on Tuesdays. Below is the complete release schedule for the series:

Episode Title Date Episode 1 Chapter 1: Homme Fatale November 14, 2023 Episode 2 Chapter 2: The Silver Doe November 14, 2023 Episode 3 Chapter 3: Survivors November 21, 2023 Episode 4 Chapter 4: Family Secrets November 28, 2023 Episode 5 Chapter 5: Crypt December 5, 2023 Episode 6 Chapter 6: Crime Seen December 12, 2023 Episode 7 Chapter 7: Retreat December 19, 2023

All cast members of A Murder At the End of the World

After the grand announcement of the new series, Marling also revealed that he will be portraying a key character, with Emma Corrin taking on the lead role. Here’s the entire list of cast members for A Murder At the End of the World, including both the primary and recurring actors and their characters:

Emma Corrin as Darby Hart

Brit Marling as Lee

Clive Owen as Andy Ronson

Harris Dickinson as Bill Farrah

Alice Braga as Sian

Jermaine Fowler as Martin

Joan Chen as Lu Mei

Raúl Esparza as David

Edoardo Ballerini as Ray

Pegah Ferydoni as Ziba

Ryan J. Haddad as Oliver

Javed Khan as Rohan

Daniel Olson as Tomas

Britian Seibert as Eva

Christopher Gurr as Marius

Louis Cancelmi (character to be announced)

Kellan Tetlow (character to be announced)

Neal Huff (character to be announced)

Additional information about the series will be revealed in time. Stay tuned for more news and updates as 2023 progresses.