A Murder at the End of the World cast list explored

Prepare for an immersive and suspenseful journey as the highly anticipated limited series, A Murder at the End of the World, is set to captivate audiences. Created and directed by the talented duo Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, who are known for works like Sound of My Voice, The East, and the popular Netflix series The OA, this mystery series promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The story revolves around the enigmatic detective Darby Hart, a tech-savvy Gen Z amateur sleuth who finds herself at the center of a thrilling tale. Darby and a group of eight other guests receive an exclusive invitation to a secluded and breathtaking retreat organized by a reclusive billionaire.

What was meant to be a peaceful getaway soon takes a dark turn when one of the guests is discovered dead. Determined to uncover the truth, Darby embarks on a mission to prove it was murder, navigating a web of conflicting interests while racing against the clock to prevent another tragedy.

Harris Dickinson and other cast members of A Murder at the End of the World

1) Emma Corrin as Darby Hart

Leading the ensemble is the talented Emma Corrin, who portrays the extraordinary detective Darby Hart. Corrin, known for her acclaimed portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, brings a captivating presence to the screen as she unravels the intricate mysteries surrounding the murder.

2) Clive Owen as Andy

Joining Corrin is the accomplished Clive Owen, who takes on the role of the enigmatic billionaire at the center of the story. The actor's charismatic on-screen presence adds layers of intrigue to his character, leaving audiences guessing his true intentions. He is known for his role in the film adaption of Sin City.

3) Harris Dickinson as Bill

Harris Dickinson, who has been making waves in the entertainment industry with notable roles in films like The King's Man and Where the Crawdads Sing, showcases his immense talent once again in A Murder at the End of the World. As such, hs portrayal of a pivotal character in the series promises to captivate viewers and keep them on the edge of their seats.

4) Alice Braga as Sian

The series also features the talented Alice Braga, who ihas been famous for her diverse roles in projects like City of God and Queen of the South. The actress' ability to embody strong and compelling characters adds another layer of depth to the ensemble.

A Murder at the End of the World teaser trailer and other details

To heighten the anticipation, a teaser trailer has been released, setting the stage for the intense atmosphere that A Murder at the End of the World promises. The teaser introduces various characters, each offering a glimpse of their unique reactions to the central mystery. Accompanied by foreboding music, the teaser leaves viewers craving more of the suspenseful and captivating storytelling that awaits.

The show also boasts an ensemble of stellar actors in supporting roles, including Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, and many others. Each actor brings their unique talent to the table, further enhancing the series' captivating narrative.

With seven gripping episodes, the show offers viewers a suspenseful storyline to delve into. The premiere will treat audiences to the first two episodes, providing a tantalizing glimpse of what lies ahead. Subsequently, viewers can anticipate a new episode releasing every week, ensuring they remain enthralled throughout the series.

With an intriguing cast, an enthralling storyline, and the creative prowess of Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij behind it, A Murder at the End of the World promises to be a must-watch series when it releases on Hulu and FX on August 29, 2023.

