5 most anticipated TV shows coming in November 2023

2023 has been an excellent year for television, and November should be no different. Multiple massive hits and critically acclaimed pieces have graced the recent weeks, including Mike Flanagan's Fall of the House of Usher. The upcoming month also looks just as promising in quality, with several great television shows on their way.

November 2023 will also see multiple anticipated films premiere in theatres, but the TV palette looks just as intriguing from now. Ahead of the coming month, here are five TV shows we are looking forward to.

Five shows to look out for this November

1) The Curse - Showtime

The Curse is easily one of the most anticipated shows of the year, with Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder leading the cast. It garnered extra hype from the art film community because of director Benny Safdie's involvement, and the premise also looks quite intriguing from the start.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"The Curse is a genre-bending drama series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their new HGTV show."

The Curse will premiere on November 10, 2023.

2) A Murder at the End of the World - Hulu

Emma Corrin starrer A Murder at the End of the World is another intriguing show set to premiere soon. Coming from the minds of The OA co-creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, A Murder at the End of the World centers on Darby, a young amateur detective played by Corrin who becomes a part of an elaborate case.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Darby Hart, a Gen Z amateur sleuth, attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat."

A Murder at the End of the World will premiere on November 14, 2023.

3) The Crown season 6 - Netflix

Few shows are as exciting as Netflix's Royal Family drama, The Crown, which is at one of its pivotal stages. After the last season concluded on a high note, the final season of The Crown is all set to cover some of the most crucial moments in British history, including the controversial death of Princess Diana.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"After the king's sudden death, Elizabeth's seemingly quiet life is rattled with personal trials and tribulations and the affairs of the state as she succeeds to the throne of the British monarchy."

The series will premiere in two parts, with the first half consisting of four episodes set to premiere on November 16, 2023.

4) Fargo season 5 - FX

Fargo has been one of the most offbeat shows since its inception. After a hiatus, the FX show is all set to return for a fifth time, bringing forth a new set of characters and storylines. The new season of the anthological tale stars Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A disparate set of characters deal with a plethora of crimes in different time periods. The only thing they share in common is their connection to the Midwest, USA."

Fargo season 5 is set to premiere on FX on November 21, 2023.

5) Monarch: Legacy of Monsters - Apple TV+

Rounding the list off is Apple TV+'s ambitious television series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, set in the Godzilla universe. Starring Wyatt Rusell and Kurt Rusell, it is easily one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"After the world-shattering revelation that monsters are real, two siblings follow in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch."

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set to premiere on November 17, 2023.

Which is your most anticipated show on the list? Let us know in the comment section below.