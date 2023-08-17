Fargo season 5: Release date, plot, and more

FX's critically acclaimed series Fargo has become a household name, and it is set to return with its fifth season on November 21, 2023, at 10 pm ET. Known for its unique blend of dark humor, crime drama, and suspenseful storytelling, Fargo will feature a spectacular cast, including John Hamm and Juno Temple, among other new faces.

As fans eagerly wait for the upcoming season, FX has released a series of images as part of its first look. The official synopsis has been released, which reads,

“Fargo has traveled through decades, cities and families, and the fifth installment will be no different: Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping, not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

The show has been created by Noah Hawley and is based on the 1996 Coen Brothers film by the same name.

Fargo Season 5 brings John Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh to the Minnesota mayhem

As previously mentioned, the fifth season of Fargo will be released on FX on November 21, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET, and it will premiere on Hulu the following day. While the first two episodes will be dropped on the release date, the other episodes will follow every Tuesday.

However, there has been no news regarding the release dates or platforms for the United Kingdom so far.

What to expect from Fargo Season 5?

According to the IMDb synopsis, the multi-award-winning show will air ten episodes with the plot set in North Dakota and Minnesota.

"Various chronicles of deception, intrigue and murder in and around frozen Minnesota. Yet all of these tales mysteriously lead back one way or another to Fargo, North Dakota."

The stellar cast comprises John Hamm (Mad Men, 30 Rock), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso, The Offer), and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight, Annihilation) in leading roles while Joe Keery, Sam Spruell, David Rysdahl, Richa Moorjani, and Lamorne Morris play supporting characters.

John Hamm plays a sheriff named Roy Tillman who, along with Deputy Indira Olmstead (Richa Moorjani), has been after a typical housewife who finds herself plunged back into her past life. As Juno Temple takes on the role of Dot, the Midwestern housewife in question, the Deadline exclusive reveals Roy's intentions, saying,

"North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman (Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher, and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law."

Dot is safeguarded by her caring husband, who requests help from his mother and her mother-in-law, Lorraine Lyon. Lyon, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh, is the CEO of the largest debt collection agency in the state and is quick to disapprove of Dot. Nevertheless, she appoints Danish Graves (Dave Foley), who is her primary adviser, to help Dot.

With all her secrets unraveling in front of her family, Dot finds her back against the wall and plans to prove herself as her motherhood and her role in the family are questioned.

Fargo seamlessly blends genres and captivates audiences with its comic undertones. Previously the recipient of six Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, the gripping crime noir black comedy is set to premiere on FX later this year.