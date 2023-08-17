Fargo season 5 cast list

The hit FX anthology series Fargo is finally coming back with a new season this year. The fifth season of this critically acclaimed drama series promises a stellar cast and an intriguing storyline full of deceit, crime, and thrill, and fans are quite excited about it.

There is no doubt that after four successful seasons and 41 episodes, the crime drama has risen through the ranks to become one of the best in the genre. Like the previous installments, season 5 is also set in the Upper Midwest, but this time instead of murder the plot will focus more on a kidnapping case.

The official synopsis of Fargo season 5 reads as follows:

“Fargo has traveled through decades, cities and families, and the fifth installment will be no different: Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping, not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

With 228 nominations for various awards, six Emmies (Primetime and Creative), and three Golden Globes, the show’s highly-anticipated fifth season is expected to be a hit.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the old faces returning for the upcoming season and explore new additions to the cast list.

The cast list of Fargo season 5 will see a few new faces alongside old ones

Juno Temple

Juno Temple, who plays Dot, is one of the leading cast members for the upcoming season of Fargo. The notable English actress has appeared in films like Atonement, The Other Boleyn Girl, The Dark Knight Rises, Maleficent, Black Mass, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Her television features include Vinyl, Dirty John, Ted Lasso, and The Offer.

Temple is a recipient of the BAFTA Rising Star Award and was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role as Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso. She was also nominated for a Critics' Choice Television Award and won a Satellite Award for her role in The Offer.

Jon Hamm

Playing the role of Sheriff Roy Tillman, Jon Hamm is an American actor who will most likely be solving the crime in the fifth season of Fargo. Hamm is best known for his role in the AMC drama series Mad Men, for which he bagged an Emmy. He has also recently appeared in the hit film Top Gun: Maverick and 30 Rock and is expected in the upcoming Fox animated series Grimsburg. His other features include Baby Driver and The Town.

Jennifer Jason Leigh

American actor Jennifer Jason Leigh will be playing the billionaire Lorraine Lyon, Dot's mother, in Fargo season 5. She is an acclaimed actor who has been nominated for an Oscar in 2016 for her role in Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight. She has also starred in films like Dolores Clairborne, Hunters, Lisey’s Story, Patrick Melrose, and Atypical.

New additions to the cast list

Fargo is bringing an ensemble of new faces for season 5. Reportedly, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, Never Have I Ever’s Richa Moorjani, and New Girl’s Lamorne Morris have joined the main cast in significant roles. Moreover, Young Sheldon’s Dave Foley, Oppenheimer’s David Rysdahl, Doctor Who’s Sam Spruell, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday’s Jessica Pohly, and She-Hulk’s Nick Gomez have also been added to the cast list as regulars in supporting roles.

Watch this space to find out more about when Fargo season 5 is coming to the small screen.