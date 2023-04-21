Venom 3 adds Ted Lasso star Juno Temple in a mystery role

As Sony gets ready to bring Venom 3 to life, a new cast member has been added to the mix. According to Deadline’s latest reports, Ted Lasso and Killer Joe star Juno Temple will join Tom Hardy in a leading role in the next installment of Venom. But neither Sony nor Temple’s representatives had any comment on the story.

While all eyes are set on Across the Spider-Verse, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) is getting bolstered by Venom 3 behind the scenes. Not a lot is known about the Venom threequel yet. However, it has been under development for quite a while with the writer and producer of the previous two films, Kelly Marcel, who has now been promoted to take the director’s chair for Venom 3.

Juno Temple could be playing the love interest in Venom 3

Juno Temple in the Venom threequel (Image via Sony)

As of now, her role has been kept under wraps. But since it is a leading role, it could be a new love interest for Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock. Michelle Williams’ Anne Weying has chosen to be with Reid Scott’s Dr. Dan Lewis, and Eddie has also accepted that. So, there’s certainly room for Temple’s character to be Eddie’s lover.

It’s also possible for her to be the second villain alongside Detective Patrick Mulligan, who will become Toxin in the film.

Rumors suggest that Venom 3 will be about Eddie and Venom befriending and protecting a 10-year-old Peter Parker. So, what if Juno Temple comes in to play the youngest version of Aunt May? In the last 3 Spider-Man franchises, Aunt May has certainly gotten younger from one Spider-Man universe to the next. So, Temple, who is 33 years old right now, could also join the pattern of Aunt May getting younger with every reboot.

What we know about the next Venom outing

Kelly Marcel directs the next Venom movie (Image via Sony)

Director Kelly Marcel is also writing and producing Venom 3 alongside Tom Hardy. This Marcel-Hardy duo will be joined by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker, who will also be producing the film. The plot details of Venom 3 are being kept under wraps for now.

But as No Way Home’s post-credits scene teased, Venom would be inclined to go and meet Spider-Man in New York. However, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe will not have a Spider-Man, according to a plot leak shared by u/Winter_Plankton8866. Instead, we’d see a young Peter Parker form a bond with Eddie and Venom throughout the film.

When will Sony release the next installment of Venom?

Eddie Brock and Venom (Image via Sony)

A release date is yet to be allotted for the next outing of Sony’s infamous Lethal Protector. But with the cast lining up, it’s likely that the Venom threequel could begin production later this year. This could mean that Venom 3 will be allotted a release date of late 2024 or early 2025 by Sony.

The next 4 SSU movies are all set to hit theaters by March 2024, as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will release on June 2, 2023, Kraven the Hunter will open on October 6, 2023, Madame Web will be released on February 16, 2024, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse arrives on March 29, 2024.

Considering Sony’s pattern of releasing their SSU films in June, October, February, and March, we predict that Sony could release the next Venom film either in June 2024 or March 2025. After all, those are the months when no other Marvel or DC films are slated. But since Venom 3 may not be ready until June 2024, March 2025 seems to be the likelier release window.

