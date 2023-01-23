At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans saw Peter Parker make the ultimate sacrifice when he asks Doctor Strange to cast a memory-wipe spell to make everyone forget his existence entirely.

He does this in order to save the collapsing multiverse and to send the multiversal visitors, his two alternate-selves, Peter-Two (Tobey Maguire) and Three (Andrew Garfield), and their enemies Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, Lizard, and Sandman back to their native universes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the biggest films of 2021 and received widespread critical acclaim from fans for its story, characterization, and celebration of the Spider-Man pop-cultural phenomenon and the character's 20-year history in films.

A burning question remains in the minds of fans, however, following No Way Home's release and impact. Does anyone remember Peter Parker after No Way Home? Did the spell work on everyone or did it fail to work on a few?

Exploring 3 theories that indicate the spell didn't work on everyone

1) Wong told Doctor Strange to "leave him out of it", was he referring to the spell or the consequences of it?

There are multiple characters who can remember Peter after Spider-Man: No Way Home and, as such, there are multiple theories. Let's look at one of them: Wong.

Wong is most likely to remember Peter Parker as evidenced by his line in No Way Home prior to Doctor Strange's failed casting of the first memory-wipe spell to make everyone forget who Peter was.

"Just leave me out of this."

Strange possibly took Wong's words to heart and agreed to leave him out of this, as evidenced by his own line to Peter Parker in the film after the spell got miscast.

This was after Peter requested multiple alterations so that MJ, Ned Leeds, Aunt May, and Happy Hogan still knew he was Spider-Man. Doctor Strange said, "You changed my spell six times" to which Peter responded "five times," unaware that Wong was the sixth person for whom the alteration was made.

However, it is possible that Doctor Strange changed his spell for the sixth time, so that he would remember who Peter is and that it has nothing to do with Wong remembering Peter.

Strange, prior to casting the second and final spell in No Way Home, presumably remembered Wong's words to him and agreed to leave him out of the spell again when he cast it.

However, it is also possible that Wong's words meant that if Strange and Peter got into any trouble, they should not call Wong to help them out. Thus, like most people, Wong was affected by the second memory-wipe spell and does not know who Peter is anymore.

However, there is still a lingering possibility that Wong knows who Peter is as evidenced by his line in the second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, hinting that he is aware of the events of No Way Home when he says this to Doctor Strange:

"You broke open the barriers between universes and we don't know who or what will walk through it."

2) Scarlet Witch cast runes in the place where she had gone into hiding

This is another popular theory and answer, but one that holds less weight as she is not very familiar with Peter Parker due to only having met him for a split second in Avengers: Endgame: Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch.

WandaVision took place before the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the end of the show saw Wanda go into hiding after freeing the town of Westview from the false reality she had unknowingly created to her liking.

Wanda also learned of Runes and her destiny as the Scarlet Witch from Agatha Harkness and, as such, learned to cast runic spells by the end of the show during her battle with Agatha.

Agatha also told Wanda that the spells of other magic users do not work within the runes cast by the magic user to whom the runes belong and only the rune caster can use her magic.

"Only the witch that cast the runes, can use her magic."

After going into hiding, Wanda cast runes within her hiding place as she was studying the Darkhold. She was in hiding between the events of No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness and, as such, when Strange cast both his spells, she was not affected.

Despite the theory being solid, it seems unconvincing as Wanda has no knowledge of Peter Parker as she has not interacted with him on any level.

3) Heroes outside of Earth - Nick Fury, Captain Marvel, Thor, and the Guardians of the Galaxy

Nick Fury, Captain Marvel, Star-Lord and Thor (images via Marvel Studios)

It is possible that heroes outside earth during the events of No Way Home could remember who Peter Parker is, such as Thor, Captain Marvel, Nick Fury, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. This theory was propagated by a Reddit user.

It gained traction when a question was posted on Reddit, which asked whether the aforementioned characters still remember who Peter Parker is following Strange's casting of his spell.

One Reddit user, u/Solember, said that the spell was "planetary" and did not affect other realities or areas outside of earth, such as Peter-Two and Peter-Three's worlds, and only affected Peter's world.

This theory is confirmed in No Way Home when Strange said the word "world" to Peter Parker before and after the failed miscast of the first memory-wipe spell.

Prior to casting the spell:

"The entire world is about to forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man."

After the first spell failed:

"I'm sorry, you're telling me that you didn't even think to plead your case with the council before you asked me to brainwash the entire world!!!"

Thus, there is the possibility that Nick Fury, Thor, Captain Marvel, and the Guardians know who Peter is due to them being out of Earth during the events of No Way Home.

