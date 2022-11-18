Agatha: Coven of Chaos - Expected release date, cast, plot, and more

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is another offering from Marvel Studios as they expand the MCU via Disney+. WandaVision started a whole progression towards exploring magic users in the MCU. While the character of Agatha Harkness initially seemed to be another townsperson caught up in Wanda's delusion, she later revealed herself to be a witch who was interested in learning about Wanda.

Harkness is a big deal in Marvel comics, and it should come as no surprise that she has received her own spin-off series. The announcement was made during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, along with the laid-out plans for Marvel Phase 5 and Phase 6.

In this article, we discuss the Agatha Coven of Chaos release date, cast, plot details, and more. Since WandaVision essentially serves as a prequel to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we can definitely assume that it will be the case for Agatha: Coven of Chaos as well.

Everything known about Agatha: Coven of Chaos so far

Agatha: Coven of Chaos' release date

Wanda Maximoff & Agatha Harkness (Image via Marvel)

The show was first announced during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego, which was held from July 21 to July 24, 2022. It was revealed along with a number of projects like Ironheart, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Thunderbolts, and Secret Invasion.

This was one of the biggest announcements that Marvel Studios have ever made, given that we saw plans for projects that might have a release date as far ahead as 2026.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos was not given a proper date, per se, but it's scheduled for release in Winter 2023. This means that it will make its way to the fans in late November or sometime in December 2023. The is also expected to have nine episodes.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos' casting details

Agatha Harkness using Chaos Magic (Image via Marvel)

Kathryn Hahn is set to reprise her role as the witch Agatha Harkness. While she will be serving in the lead role in the series, she's also rumored to appear in Marvel's Ironheart, where Riri Williams' partner, The Hood, is also a dark magic user.

Emma Caufield is also set to be in the series as Sarah Proctor. The unwitting resident saw a lot of evolution during the events of WandaVision, and it's no wonder that her story is yet to continue.

Evan Peters is rumored to be returning to the series as well, though it's unlikely that he will be playing a real version of Quicksilver. The biggest additions to the show's cast are Aubrey Plaza, Ali Hahn, Joe Locke, and Maria Dizza. While their roles are still undefined, we'll see how they fit into the show as soon as we get a trailer.

Plot details for Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha Harkness as Agnes (Image via Marvel)

The show has no available synopsis, but there are plenty of details to pick up on. What we know from WandaVision's finale is that Agatha Harkness is trapped back into the persona of Agnes. While Agatha: Coven of Chaos might start off as a means to show how she breaks out from this false reality, it might also function as a bridge between other projects.

Interestingly, the character of Agatha Harkness has connections with X-Men's Firestar and Doctor Doom. WandaVision also introduced White Vision, Monica Rambeau, and Wanda's twin children. It's likely that we will also get to see their story continue.

Agatha Harkness could become a major MCU villain

A still from WandaVision (Image via Marvel)

Agatha Harkness is one of the first proper female anti-heroes in the MCU. While we might be quick to label characters like Wanda and Ava Starr as anti-heroes, both of them struggled to cope with their situation, and their actions were ignorant of others. Agatha, on the other hand, is a consciously problematic character, and could end up becoming a huge villain in the MCU.

We've already seen how powerful Agatha Harkness is, as she often manages to outsmart Wanda. Within the scope of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, we could possibly see her more powerful than ever before.

