Who is The Hood? Leaked set photos from MCU x Disney Plus' Ironheart Series hint at possible series villain

With the filming of Ironheart well underway, photos from the production have started to leak. We got a full new look at Riri Williams' Iron Suit, and it definitely piqued our interests. However, there is something else as well that caught our eye. Eager fans finally received the confirmation that Anthony Ramos is playing The Hood in the upcoming series.

With the inclusion of The Hood in Ironheart, we will having another magic wielder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the show rumored to have many mystical elements to it, this seems like a great and logical inclusion.

Being a very obscure character from the comics, not many know who The Hood is. With the confirmation of The Hood appearing in the show, let us take a look at the story of his origin and the powers that he possesses.

Exploring The Hood's origins and powers amidst confirmation of appearing in Ironheart

The Hood in the Marvel Comics goes by the name of Parker Robbins. He was created by Brian K. Vaughan, Kyle Hotz, and Eric Powell, and first appeared in The Hood #1 in July, 2002.

According to Fandom, Parker Robbins' father had a very close relationship to the Kingpin while he was growing up. Upon seeing Daredevil and Electro fight it out, Parker thought being a supervillain would be quite enticing. He would soon drop out of school and steal money to provide better care for his sick mother.

The turning point in his character development would come when his cousin, John, would inform him of some valuable materials left in a warehouse nearby, and they would both be on their way to get hold of the loot. On reaching there, however, they would find some mystical elements. A cloaked demonic figure soon appeared after they touched the elements, and Robbins would end up shooting at it. He would then steal the cloak and boots and run away.

Back on his way home, he would be jumped but would use the boots to quickly escape from the muggers. Robbins would soon discover that the boots and cloak have mystical powers. However, what he wouldn't know is that, they are all connected to Dormammu as well.

Robbins would use his newfound knowledge and stolen possessions to start his own criminal enterprise and would be dubbed as the villain, "The Hood." Robbins would go up against the likes of villains like Jack O'Lantern, Shocker and more, and would soon earn notoriety. However, in one instance, he would end up accidentally murdering a police officer, and would truly lose the hold over himself.

The Hood's powers also include being an expert in occultism. Being fitted with the cloaks and boots of Dormammu, he has quite the experience in mystic arts. He is also an extreme marksman, and he roams around with two guns and uses them when the need arises. The Hood has also proven himself to be a formidable opponent in close quarter combat.

The interesting thing here is, The Hood has never been a huge villain of Ironheart. As a matter of fact, they haven't even interacted much. Therefore, it might seem that The Hood is probably being retrofitted into the Ironheart series so he can go up as a villain against Riri Williams and be introduced into the universe.

The Hood has been involved in some major events of the Marvel Universe, and his appearance in the show could also hint at his relationship with the Kingpin. He has also appeared in the comic book events of Secret Invasion, Secret Wars, Civil War and more.

You can check out Anthony Ramos as The Hood when Ironheart premieres in Fall 2023 on Disney+.

