From Quavo to The Miz: 10 stars to watch out for during the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is just 12 days away as the midsummer classic heads to Los Angeles for the first time since 1980. It is surprising to think the game has not been at Dodger Stadium in over forty seasons, given the history and location of the stadium.

There are many activities during the All-Star week that have always been fan favorites. These include the Home Run Derby, the Red Carpet Show, the Celebrity Softball Game, and much more. Here, we'll take a look at this year's Celebrity Softball Game and who is expected to participate.

#10 Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe attendsa a Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Actor Rob Lowe is expected to participate in the Celebrity Softball Game. Lowe is best known for his roles in "9-1-1: Lone Star," "The Outsiders," "Parks and Recreation," and "St. Elmo's Fire."

#9 Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston speaks at Clayton Kershaw's 7th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose.

Actor Bryan Cranston is also participating in this year's Celebrity All-Star Game. Cranston is best known for his role in the hit drama series "Breaking Bad."

#8 J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons poses for a photo.

Another actor is expected to participate in this year's celebrity game. J.K. Simmons is best known for his roles in Farmers Insurance commercials and various movie roles.

#7 Anthony Ramos

Anthony Ramos is set to play in this year's celebrity game.

Singer/actor Anthony Ramos is expected to participate in the game. Ramos is best known for his role in the movie "Hamilton."

#6 Lele Pons

Lele Pons is set to play in the Celebrity Softball Game.

Lele Pons is set to play in the celebrity softball game. The internet personality is best known for her funny YouTube videos.

#5 Lauren Chamberlain

Lauren Chamberlain attends the 2018 ESPYS.

Perhaps one of the greatest softball players of all-time, Lauren Chamberlain is set to participate in this year's celebrity game. Chamberlain attended the University of Oklahoma where she became a superstar on the softball field.

#4 The Miz

The Miz presents at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The WWE star is another celebrity who is set to play in this year's All-Star softball game. The MTV turned WWE star is just another in the long list of big names that are going to be in Los Angeles.

#3 Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi attneds the Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Actor Zachary Levi is playing in this year's celebrity game. Levi is known for his roles in numerous movies such as "American Underdog" and "Shazam."

#2 C.C. Sabathia

C.C. Sabathia, League Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

Baseball pitching legend C.C. Sabathia has announced his plans to play in this year's celebrity All-Star game. Over the course of 19 seasons, Sabathia won 250 games with a 3.74 ERA and one World Series title.

#1 Quavo

Quavo attends KLUTCH Sports Group x UTA Dinner Presented by Snapchat.

Rapper Quavo is expected to participate in this year's celebrity game. Quavo is known for his various hits such as "Slippery" and "Walk it Talk it" as part of the famous group called Migos.

The celebrity game is always exciting to watch, and with this year's lineup, we may see the best game yet.

