Watch: Oklahoma Sooners infielder falls into Notre Dame's dugout to make an unbelievable catch during College Baseball World Series

Baseball is fun to watch due to its amazing pitching performances and towering home runs. However, it would be a huge disservice to the players and fans who value spectacular defensive plays.

This was precisely what occurred in the College World Series game between the sixth-seed Oklahoma Sooners and the second-seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish earlier today in Omaha, Nebraska.

Oklahoma first baseman Blake Robertson made a diving catch in the opposing team's dugout for the first out of the game after a pop-up by Notre Dame's Ryan Cole.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia It's go hard or go home in Omaha It's go hard or go home in Omaha 😳https://t.co/1jdU51xYkh

The spectacular catch by the first baseman flipped him over the railing before being helped up by Fighting Irish pitcher John Michael Bertrand.

The incident certainly electrified and inspired the Sooners as they managed to beat the Fighting Irish to advance to the College Baseball World Series semifinals with a score of 6-2.

The Sooners will face the winner of the fifth-seed Texas A&M and Notre Dame on Wednesday, June 22.

College Baseball World Series

Elsewhere in the College Baseball World Series, the aforementioned no. 5 Texas A&M eliminated the no. 9 Texas 10-2. The Longhorns originally sported a 2-0 lead but the Aggies poured it on in the second inning, scoring four.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



Texas A&M kicked their ass and gave them the horns down.



Oh noooooo Texas.Texas A&M kicked their ass and gave them the horns down. @Starting9 Oh noooooo Texas. Texas A&M kicked their ass and gave them the horns down. @Starting9 https://t.co/LeJoppWSWb

Friday's games had a common theme: upsets. The unseeded Ole Miss defeated the no. 14 Auburn 5-1 after a superb outing from Rebels pitcher Dylan DeLucia, who worked 7.2 innings and only gave up a run. Ole Miss will face off against Arkansas on June 20.

The unseeded Arkansas Razorbacks obliterated the no. 2 seed Stanford in their clash. The Hogs were in absolute domination as they posted a final scoreline of 17-2 over the Cardinal.

Razorback Communications @RazorbackComms Notes from today's 17-2 win over #2 Stanford in the College World Series:



- Largest win by an SEC team at the CWS

- First team since 1988 (Arizona State) to win by at least 15 runs

- Most hits in a game at The Chuck

- Arkansas' most runs and hits in a CWS game Notes from today's 17-2 win over #2 Stanford in the College World Series:- Largest win by an SEC team at the CWS- First team since 1988 (Arizona State) to win by at least 15 runs- Most hits in a game at The Chuck- Arkansas' most runs and hits in a CWS game https://t.co/eTIWfj4fL4

The Rebels and the Razorbacks will now clash for a possible spot in the semifinals.

