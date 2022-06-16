NCAA World Series 2022: Complete match and TV schedule for college baseball tournament

After weeks of play and dozens of games played, the eight NCAA teams are finally set. They are headed to Omaha, Nebraska, to compete in the College World Series. There were many upsets during the postseason, including Notre Dame defeating #1 ranked Tenneesse in the super regional to reach Omaha.

"The 2022 Omaha 8" - @NCAA Baseball

Now that everything is set in stone, the first round is starting soon. Every baseball game will be played at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, during different times over this upcoming weekend. Since the World Series features eight teams, the first round will have four games. The teams are split into two brackets, four in each.

After the baseball games on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18, the losers of each game will play each other on Sunday, June 19, making the tournament a two-game elimination and a chance to make their way back up.

The NCAA championship game is a three-game set and will be played the following weekend.

These teams have been fighting nonstop for the past month, and now they are at the highest stage of college baseball. These next two weeks are going to be very interesting for NCAA baseball.

NCAA Baseball World Series first-round schedule

Game 1: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma

The first game of the college world series is Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma on June 17 at 1PM EDT.

Texas A&M went 42-18 on the year and were very solid offensively, batting .294.

Oklahoma had a record of 42-22 and were also an offensive powerhouse this year. This game will be televised and be available to stream, both through ESPN.

"AN AGGIE SWEEP. Texas A&M Baseball is headed to the Men's College World Series!" - @KD314

Game 2: Texas vs. Notre Dame

Game 2 of the College World Series is on Friday, June 17 at 6PM EDT.

It will feature a powerful Texas team and a Notre Dame team that defied all odds, defeating Tennesse, the best ranked team in college baseball, to reach Omaha.

This game will also be televised and avalible to stream through ESPN.

Game 3: Stanford vs. Arkansas

Game 3 features two of the most powerful teams in Stanford and Arkansas. Stanford was ranked number three in the country this year, and Arkansas is also in the top 15.

This game takes place on Saturday, June 18 at 1PM EDT and will be available to watch through ESPN.

"TICKET PUNCHED" - @Stanford Baseball

Game 4: Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Game 4 features a southern rivalry with Auburn being located in Alabama and Ole Miss being located in Mississippi. The two teams are NCAA fan favorites though, and this game will sure be a wild one to watch.

The game takes place at 6PM EDT on Saturday, June 18 and will be available to watch through ESPN.

