Ranking the 10 best All-Star Home Run Derby hitters of all time featuring Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & more

MLB All-Star week is one of the most exciting times for baseball fans. This week gives fans a chance to watch some of the best in the sport come together to perform on one of the biggest stages.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the week is the All-Star Home Run Derby. Over the years, there have been many epic moments. Here, we'll take a look at the 10 best Home Run Derby hitters of all-time.

#10 Juan Soto

Juan Soto Pittsburgh Pirates v Washington Nationals

Juan Soto is only 23 years old but has already cemented himself as one of the best All-Star Home Run Derby hitters. Soto appeared in last year's contest and put on a showing in Denver against Shohei Ohtani.

Soto launched 46 home runs in the entire derby. One of those home runs went an impressive 520 feet, which is a record.

#9 Ken Griffey Jr.

Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels

Ken Griffey Jr. comes in at the #9 spot for all-time hitters in the derby. He appeared in a total of eight Home Run Derbies, winning three of them. Griffey Jr. has launched a total of 70 home runs in his career at the Home Run Derby.

Perhaps his best performance came in 1998 when he hit towering home runs in Denver, Colorado.

#8 Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals v Boston Red Sox

Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has provided plenty of moments in the Home Run Derby over the years. The Cardinals great has appeared in four contests and is in the top 10 for all-time home runs in the derby with 71.

#7 David Ortiz

David Ortiz, Division Series - Cleveland Indians v Boston Red Sox - Game Three

David Oritz has been one of the best All-Star Home Run Derby hitters of all-time and comes in at the #7 spot. Oritz appeared in five contests, hitting a total of 77 home runs. His best performance came in 2010 when he stole the show in LA, winning the derby.

#6 Prince Fielder

Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers v Washington Nationals

The former Milwaukee Brewers slugger appeared in just two contests but managed to win them in both appearances, hitting a total of 81 home runs.

Fielder put on an absolute show at the 2012 Home Run Derby.

#5 Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton, Oakland Athletics v New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton has been one of the best power hitters over the past decade. It should come as no surprise that he has faired well in the Home Run Derby. Stanton has appeared in three contests, hitting a total of 83 home runs.

In 2016 alone, Stanton blasted 61 home runs to win the contest. What a performance!

#4 Todd Frazier

Todd Frazier, T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Todd Frazier comes in at the #4 spot as he has put on several great performances over his decorated career. Perhaps his best performance came in Cincinnati when he took home the crown in front of his hometown crowd.

#3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 91st MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

The young superstar has appeared in just one contest, but he hit a total of 91 home runs in 2019. This easily makes him one of the best ever to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby.

#2 Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson, T-Mobile All-Star Home Run Derby

Joc Pederson has appeared in two Home Run Derbies and has hit an impressive total of 99 home runs. Despite not winning the contest, Pederson put on an incredible performance in two appearances.

#1 Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso, 2021 T-Mobile All-Star Home Run Derby

The greatest Home Run Derby hitter of all-time is Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. Alonso has by far the most home runs in the contest's history with 131. This is 32 ahead of Joc Pederson, who is in second place. The past two Home Run Derbies have proven that he is built to dominate.

