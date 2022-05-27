“I just became a bigger Ken Griffey fan after this” “Thank you Mr. Griffey it means a lot to all of us” - Fans praise MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. for standing up for kids dealing with racism

Baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. has made a big impact on a young fan who also happens to be a budding baseball star. Jordan Robinson, a 13-year-old student at Ten Oaks Middle School, got the surprise of his life when he met Griffey Jr. in the principal's office at his school in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

MLBDevelops @MLBDevelops



Jordan is a talented player who’s been experiencing verbal racist abuse as the only black player on his team.



After hearing about these incidents… (see cont. tweet) Ken Griffey Jr. & @MLB surprised Jordan Robinson with an invitation to the 2022 Hank Aaron Invitational.Jordan is a talented player who’s been experiencing verbal racist abuse as the only black player on his team.After hearing about these incidents… (see cont. tweet) Ken Griffey Jr. & @MLB surprised Jordan Robinson with an invitation to the 2022 Hank Aaron Invitational.Jordan is a talented player who’s been experiencing verbal racist abuse as the only black player on his team.After hearing about these incidents… (see cont. tweet) https://t.co/f5LoKLIU6q

"Ken Griffey Jr. & @MLB surprised Jordan Robinson with an invitation to the 2022 Hank Aaron Invitational. Jordan is a talented player who’s been experiencing verbal racist abuse as the only black player on his team. After hearing about these incidents… (see cont. tweet)" - @ MLBDevelops

Robinson, who stars on his school's baseball team, has been the subject of racist abuse from opposing players in the past as he is the only black player on the Ten Oaks baseball team. Robinson has not let the abuse get to him, and is known to excel both on the field and in the classroom. Jordan Robinson's story attracted the attention of Ken Griffey Jr., a Hall of Fame inductee.

Ken Griffey Jr. surprises young fan at school, invites him to participate in the 2022 Hank Aaron invitational

Ken Griffey Jr. is a legend. He played 22 years in Major League Baseball for the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, and Chicago White Sox. Over that time, he became a household name for baseball fans everywhere.

"A special moment" - @ Jerome Lewis

Upon hearing about Jordan Robinson, Griffey Jr. took pity on the youngster for having to deal with racist abuse on the field. A firm believer that baseball should be for everyone, Griffey Jr. made sure the young baseball player got special treatment.

"Thank you Mr Griffey it means a lot to all of us" - @ kev pruis

Upon arriving at his school in Myrtle Beach, Robinson was invited to the principal's office. Originally, he thought that he would be there to receive some sort of special recognition for his academic excellence, but he ended up receiving recognition for more than just that.

"I just became a bigger Griffey Jr. fan" - @ Kalaika

Ken Griffey Jr. entered the office and introduced himself, much to Robinson's shock and jubilation. "We want you to know that there are people out there who care," is what Griffey said to the youngster as he invited him to the 2022 Hank Aaron invitational.

"So awesome!" - @ Glendon Rusch

The Hank Aaron Invitational is a baseball clinic put on by pros to help young and aspiring baseball players work on their skills to be the best players they can be.

"Let’s go! Love it, all of it." - @ Richard Hoffman

The 2022 invitational will be held at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida. It is a fitting namesake, as Jackie Robinson helped break down barriers erected by prejudice and discrimination in baseball in the 1940s.

Bob Is Here To Explain @ExplainThisBob @sabinocruz31

Jordan Robinson's grandmother wrote a letter to Ken Griffey Jr. asking for support, and Griffey Jr. responded by sending Jordan a baseball. This story shows that even if someone is down on their luck, they can still get help from people they know. Jordan Robinson's grandmother wrote a letter to Ken Griffey Jr. asking for support, and Griffey Jr. responded by sending Jordan a baseball. This story shows that even if someone is down on their luck, they can still get help from people they know. @sabinocruz31 Jordan Robinson's grandmother wrote a letter to Ken Griffey Jr. asking for support, and Griffey Jr. responded by sending Jordan a baseball. This story shows that even if someone is down on their luck, they can still get help from people they know.

"Jordan Robinson's grandmother wrote a letter to Ken Griffey Jr. asking for support, and Griffey Jr. responded by sending Jordan a baseball. This story shows that even if someone is down on their luck, they can still get help from people they know." - @ Bob Is Here To Explain

Fans took to Twitter to commend Ken Griffey Jr. for this act of kindness and openness. This will be an experience the young baseball player from South Carolina will never forget.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt