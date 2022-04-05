MLB to honor Jackie Robinson on 75th anniversary of his Major League debut, all players to wear No. 42 in Dodger blue; Here are 5 most influential African American players in Major League Baseball

MLB will honor the pioneer of integration in American sports, Jackie Robinson, this year on Friday, April 15. The day will be commemorated with all players donning their respective team jersey with Robinson's number 42 in the color of Dodger blue. The tradition began during a particularly tough stretch of games when the Brooklyn Dodgers were taunted by racist fans. Robinson's teammate Pee Wee Reese suggested the entire team wear 42 so the hecklers and haters couldn't tell which player was Jackie.

While Robinson blazed a path and shouldered the load of breaking baseball's color barrier, it was not a weight he carried alone. Here are five of the most influential African American players in the MLB.

#5 Willie Mays (MLB teams: New York/San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, OF)

The list of African American players who have influenced the MLB through sheer excellence and dominance in the sport could fill textbooks. However, very few blended on-field excellence with the showmanship, charisma, and swagger of Willie Mays. The Say Hey Kid was a living definition of five-tool player during his era. He made a mind-boggling 24 National League All-Star teams, won 12 Gold Glove awards, led the league in stolen bases, home runs, and batting average in at least one season, and became the second player to compile 3,000 hits and 600 home runs. His style of play inspired a generation of African American ballplayers to embrace the passion that was reminiscent of the bygone Negro Leagues.

#4 Hank Aaron (MLB Team: Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, OF)

Remember how Willie Mays was the second player in MLB history to get to 3,000 hits while slugging 600 home runs? The first player to do it was Henry "Hank" Aaron. Hank had his own cross to bear. As the third ever African American ballplayer to enter the Major Leagues, he was faced with mountains of scrutiny and hate mail as he marched along his quest to topple Babe Ruth's home run record. Where Mays brought flash, Aaron showed consistency and poise. His pure excellence silenced the negativity of crowds in what is arguably the greatest Major League Career ever. For context, if you removed all 755 of Hank Aaron's home runs from existence, he would still have over 3,000 hits in his career. Unfortunately, the Atlanta Braves legend passed away in 2021, but the Braves honored his legacy by bringing Atlanta a World Series title.

#3 Roberto Clemente (MLB Team: Pittsburgh Pirates, OF)

Yes, technically, Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame right fielder Roberto Clemente is best known for being a Puerto Rican icon. However, Clemente is actually the first Major League Baseball player whose roots can be traced back to Africa, making him an African American. Clemente's excellence speaks for him. In his 18-year career, the outfielder had exactly 3,000 hits, 12 Gold Glove awards, and 15 All-Star appearances. However, a pioneer in his own right, Clemente was one of the first athletes to be socially active off of the field. Clemente demanded rights for players of color in an era of segregation while working with African American activists such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He also devoted himself to numerous charitable endeavors when he wasn't on the baseball field. He started the trend of athletes making positive change in their communities, something that he did until the end of his life when he perished in plane crash trying to bring medical supplies to victims of natural disaster.

#2 Satchel Page (MLB Team: Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Browns, and Kansas City Athletics, Pitcher)

Without Satchel Paige, there would likely be no Jackie Robinson. Paige's dominance in the Negro Leagues helped capture the interest of owners of numerous Major League ballclubs. He even won a pitching triple crown in the Negro Leagues. His American League play was mostly with the the Cleveland Indians and St. Louis Browns. Paige's legacy reaches mythical status. His baseball career spanned five decades, even pitching a 3.29 earned run average at the age of 42. The longevity and prolonged excellence of Paige gained the Negro Leagues noteriety and regard from their Major League counterparts and brought respect to African American players.

#1 Jackie Robinson (MLB Team: Brooklyn Dodgers, IF)

Only the most elite athletes are able to perform in such high pressure as Jackie Robinson did. A textbook definition of pioneer, Jackie Robinson not only needed to show poise, grace, and composure in the face of hate, but he had to do it while performing at a level no less than that of a Hall of Famer. He delivered.

In his prime, Robinson sported an OPS over .900 and played five positions at a high defensive level over six straight seasons. He had a perfect stolen base record in the playoffs, including a daring steal home in the World Series. Robinson blazed a path that only a select few individuals in history would be able to do. There would be no Bonds, Griffey, Ortiz, or Martinez, and perhaps no Ichiro or Ohtani, without Robinson's struggles. It is why he will always be one of the most important men ever to play the game of baseball.

