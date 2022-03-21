MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz was targeted by jealous drug lord in 2019 shooting incident, per reports

David Ortiz was fighting for his life on the 9th of June, 2019. After sustaining a gunshot wound to the back at a club in the Dominican Republic, few knew if the man lovingly referred to as "Big Papi" was going to survive. In what the Dominican Republic police originally deemed a case of mistaken identity, the shooting confused those close to David. Ortiz is best known for his massive success in Major League Baseball, mainly as a member of the Boston Red Sox, where he led the team to multiple World Series titles, but also as a member of the Minnesota Twins. He will become the fourth Dominican to be inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame when he joins the 2022 class.

br_betting @br_betting



David Ortiz saves the Red Sox (-129 ML) with a 2-out shot as Boston takes Game 2 of the 2013 ALCS



(via @mlb)

Big Papi's clutch ALCS Grand SlamDavid Ortiz saves the Red Sox (-129 ML) with a 2-out shot as Boston takes Game 2 of the 2013 ALCS(via @mlb) Big Papi's clutch ALCS Grand Slam 💥David Ortiz saves the Red Sox (-129 ML) with a 2-out shot as Boston takes Game 2 of the 2013 ALCS(via @mlb)https://t.co/2AhPeCy3Me

"Big Papi's clutch ALCS Grand Slam David Ortiz saves the Red Sox (-129 ML) with a 2-out shot as Boston takes Game 2 of the 2013 ALCS (via @mlb)" - @ br_betting

David Ortiz made full recovery after lengthy surgery

Thankfully, David Ortiz made a full recovery after having portions of his intestines, gallbladder and colon removed. However, very little was known of the incident after the initial police investigation. The majority of the details remained a mystery to the fans and general public. Ortiz decided to take it upon himself to discover the truth and hired a private investigator to look into the shooting. Ortiz spared no expense, hiring former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis for the task.

ESPN @espn A Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of David Ortiz and felt disrespected by him had him shot at a Dominican nightclub in 2019, former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis told The Boston Globe. es.pn/3wsI5sR A Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of David Ortiz and felt disrespected by him had him shot at a Dominican nightclub in 2019, former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis told The Boston Globe. es.pn/3wsI5sR

"A Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of David Ortiz and felt disrespected by him had him shot at a Dominican nightclub in 2019, former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis told The Boston Globe." - @ ESPN

The culprit behind the shooting was drug trafficker César “The Abuser” Peralta. Peralta, a Columbian druglord who is currently being held in Puerto Rico for trying to smuggle contraband into the United States, has denied the allegations through his lawyer and has even stated that Ortiz was a close personal friend. David Ortiz has denied a relationship with Peralta, stating the two were only casual acquaintances.

This report comes as a direct contradiction to the case the Dominican police have made, as they stated Ortiz was not the target of the shooting. They claim Sixto David Fernandez, who was sharing a table with Ortiz when he was shot, was the intended hit. Police believed the shooter, who was a hired hitman, confused the Dominican superstar with Fernandez. In the case, 13 suspects have officially been charged and are awaiting trial. The news comes as a shock to Ortiz, as his doubts about the Dominican Republic justice system have become a major point in the media. He reaffirmed his trust in Davis, praising his quality and attention to detail throughout the investigation. David Ortiz will be in Cooperstown, New York, this summer headlining the 2022 Hall of Fame class for Major League Baseball.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt