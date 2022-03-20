MLB News: Boston Red Sox scoop up elite infielder in free agency musical chairs, analyzing its impact on the AL East race this season

The Boston Red Sox have made their first major signing of the off-season, and it's a big one. All-Star shortstop Trevor Story has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox, bringing a lot of firepower to the Fenway infield. The deal was first reported by USA Today Sports' baseball reporter Bob Nightengale.

Trevor Story will likely move to second base for the Boston Red Sox, indicating short-term deal

According to Jeff Passan, Story has signed for $140 million over six years, with an opt-out after the fourth year. This averages over $23 million per season being added to the Boston Red Sox payroll. Previous reports indicated that Story would be willing to take a contract that required him to switch positions if he were able to play for a contender, and the Red Sox seem to fit that category. All-Star Xander Boegarts is the face of the Boston Red Sox squad that won 92 games last season. Adding Story to the lineup will allow the Red Sox to reload a roster that finished second in their division to the Tampa Bay Rays and forced a one-game playoff with the New York Yankees.

In Story, the team is getting a consistent, dangerous slugger to add to the middle of their lineup. Last year Story hit 24 homeruns and 75 RBIs over 142 games. That type of production at such a premium position has made him a heavily sought-after entity. He was so valuable, in fact, that the Colorado Rockies insisted on keeping him at the Major League Baseball trade deadline in 2021, opting to have him be the sole source of offense and positivity for Rockies fans for the remainder of the season. Despite offering him extensions throughout the season, Story prioritized winning a World Series above all and rejected the qualifying offer from Colorado.

Texas Rangers v Colorado Rockies

The trade will have major implications on one of the most competitive divisions in baseball. While the Rays are bringing back the majority of the team that won 100 games last year and were even rumored to be in on superstar free agent Freddie Freeman, and the Yankees have brought back Anthony Rizzo and traded for a new shortstop of their own, signing Story is probably the biggest move of the offseason for the American League East, giving the Red Sox the advantage. This will likely make the Sox the favorite in the division with one of the best infields in the American League.

Xander Boegarts will have a new double play partner in 2022, but he will stay at shortstop

For Story, this seems to be a mutual decision to sign with a team who can help him chase World Series rings for the remainder of the decade. He will sacrifice a position he's played his entire career in order to make his new team better-suited to take on the rosters of the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees. While it will be an adjustment, the Boston Red Sox hope Story will bring his dangerous bat to Fenway park for the 2022 season and beyond.

