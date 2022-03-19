MLB Free Agency: San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox on radar for superstar infielder, how this signing could affect their playoff chances

As we approach Opening Day for the 2022 MLB season, superstar Trevor Story is close to signing with a new team. The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants are among his potential landing spots. Trevor Story's desire to win is at the forefront of his decision-making process.

The 29-year-old shortstop Story has spent his entire career with the Colorado Rockies and will soon sign with his second big league team. Trevor Story is a two-time All-Star and a worthy addition for any team hoping to win games in October, which is why Trevor Story is keen on going to the Boston Red Sox or San Francisco Giants.

Jon Heyman reported the teams as being finalists for Trevor Story in a tweet.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Superstar SS Trevor Story choosing one of 4 teams soon. Giants, Red Sox and 2 others remain in mix. Prioritizing winning. Apparently considering a short-term positional move, if necessary. Superstar SS Trevor Story choosing one of 4 teams soon. Giants, Red Sox and 2 others remain in mix. Prioritizing winning. Apparently considering a short-term positional move, if necessary.

Trevor Story clearly wants to win and win soon, so he is willing to take a short-term deal, chase a championship and sign a long-term deal down the line. This allows a tremendous amount of flexibility for the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox to sign him for 2022.

Are the Boston Red Sox or the San Francisco Giants primed to win a championship with Story?

Red Sox celebrating World Series victory in 2018

Trevor Story wants to join a team where he can do what any competitor wants to do, win. After a losing season with the Colorado Rockies in 2021, the All-Star shortstop is looking to taste playoff victory and a little champagne by signing with a powerhouse team.

By waiting till this point in the offseason to sign, Story has allowed rosters around the league to take shape, so he can accurately see which teams have the best chances of winning this season.

The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants have both made significant upgrades to their lineup, and they are both in challenging divisions with strong competition across the board.

In addition to the Red Sox and Giants, two other mystery teams remain in the sweepstakes for the superstar shortstop, as was clarified by Jon Heyman on Twitter.

"This is a rare occurrence for the multiple mystery teams situation" - @ Jon Heyman

While the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox are top targets for Story, these mystery teams throw a wrench into the process, as they could be equally loaded teams in less competitive divisions, making the playoffs a more likely outcome.

We are now all waiting with baited breath to see where superstar Trevor Story will sign for 2022 and beyond.

