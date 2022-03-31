MLB Rumors: Top positional player discussing contract extension with Cleveland Guardians, deal could be the largest in franchise history 

The Cleveland Guardians and star infielder Jose Ramirez are reportedly in talks about a contract extension. Ramirez is among the game's top third baseman and has been on the Cleveland Guardians since 2013.

The extension talks with the Cleveland Guardians come as a bit of a surprise given all of the trade rumors this offseason. Ramirez is more than worthy of an extension as he has been a part of so many key moments in the team's history. The extension could be the largest contract in the team's history.

Cleveland's front office and Jose Ramirez's camp have exchanged proposals on a potential contract extension for the All-Star third baseman. Discussions are expected to soon reach a critical point as Opening Day approaches, sources tell @ZackMeisel"- @ The Athletic MLB

Cleveland Guardians player bio: Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez catches a pop up flyball during the 2016 World Series - Chicago Cubs v Cleveland Indians - Game Six

Jose Ramirez was born on September 17, 1992, in Bani, Dominican Republic. Ramirez was signed by the Cleveland Guardians (Indians at the time) as an amateur free agent on November 26, 2009.

He went on to make his Major League debut on September 1, 2013, for the Cleveland Indians. In his career with the Guardians (Indians), Ramirez has 163 home runs and 540 RBIs and has stolen 154 bases in his career.

Jose Ramirez has also won many awards throughout his MLB career. He has made three All-Star games, won three Silver Slugger awards, made the 2016 World Series, and finished second in the American League MVP voting in 2020. Ramirez has also put up four seasons of 20 or more home runs.

His best season came in 2018 where he finished third in the AL MVP voting. Ramirez hit a career high 39 home runs, drove in 105 RBIs, and stole 34 bases. The combination of speed and power Ramirez brings makes him among the game's most exciting players to watch. Here's a video of Ramirez hitting a home run in 2020 to clinch a playoff spot for Cleveland.

It will be interesting to see if the Guardians and Ramirez can come to an agreement on a contract extension before Opening Day. Jose Ramirez has played his entire career with the team that drafted him and it would be nice to see the two sides come up with an extension to finish out his career in Cleveland.

