A closer look at Shohei Ohtani's stats in the 2022 MLB Spring Training | Will the two-way star elevate his game further this season?

After a season for the ages, Shohei Ohtani now has a target on his back coming into the new season. Judging by his 2022 Spring Training numbers, the sensation looks set to pick up right where he left off.

Ohtani is pitching with a 4.76 ERA in just two games played so far. He has a win under his belt, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, and 1 BB in 5-2/3 innings pitched. This is a stark contrast to his last preseason where he recorded a 12.19 ERA in four games with three losses. He pitched 10-1/3 innings during that period and gave up 15 H, 14 R, 14 ER, and 10 BB.

"POV: You're facing Shohei Ohtani's slider at Spring Training" - @ The Athletic

On the batting side, his stats went down a bit where he batted .300/.462/.700, garnering 4 R, 6 H, 2 HR, 6 RBI, and 6 walks in just 10 games and 20 plate appearances. Compare this to his 2021 numbers in which played 15 games and made 31 plate appearances and averaged .548/.571/1.032 with 11 R, 17 H, 5 HR, 8 RBI, and 3 walks.

If this is any indication of what is to come for the season ahead, then it looks like the reigning MVP will find his form or even perform better than he did the last time around.

Can Shohei Ohtani surpass his historic 2021 season?

Will Shotime regress, repeat, or make another historic feat?

The reigning America League MVP is interested in only a few things. On top of the list are winning and improving. In an interview with the Associated Press on March 16, 2022, the Japanese sensation, through his interpreter Mizuhara Ippei, commented about the upcoming season:

"I feel like I can't be doing the same thing as last year, to have the same stats as last year...I need to get better and keep on improving, so that's the plan." - Shohei Ohtani via Mizuhara Ippei H/T Associated Press

Starting 9 @Starting9 Shohei Ohtani started jogging before getting to second base and got a triple. Shohei Ohtani started jogging before getting to second base and got a triple. https://t.co/sp5FsAryYP

"Shohei Ohtani started jogging before getting to second base and got a triple." - @ Starting 9

Ohtani is coming off a tantalizing season at the plate in which he recorded 46 home runs and 100 RBIs. He also led the league in most triples. This is not to be undermined by his time on the mound, where he pitched 130-1/3 innings and posted a 3.18 ERA with a record of 9-2. LA Angels manager Joe Maddon was quick to put on the brakes and manage everyone's expectations for the superstar:

"I'll take a repeat performance, adding maybe several more innings as a pitcher. But he's just a different animal. He's a good man that happens to be a really good baseball player." - Maddon via the Associated Press

No one has won the MVP award in consecutive years since 2013, a standing record that belongs to Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera. Shohei Ohtani is looking to be on the list of back-to-back MVPs with the help of reinforcements such as Noah Syndergaard, Ryan Tepera, and the injury-recovered, former MVP teammate Mike Trout. The Halos want to ensure the reigning MVP will be protected both at the plate and on the mound, and all of this while trying to break their seven-year playoff drought.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt