“I’m going to be there, I’m going to take my dad to the game” - Ken Griffey Jr. says he plans to attend a game if LeBron James and Bronny James play together

With the genuine possibility that LeBron James will play with his son Bronny James, it has been exciting for sports fans for the chance of such a great story. One of those people is Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who recently talked about the effects of the father-son tandem on the sports world.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, who came to fame on the basketball court as expanded into other avenues outside of basketball. He owns part of Liverpool F.C. and has created a school in his hometown. Being the first father and son to play alongside each other in the NBA would be another historic moment to add to his legacy.

Griffey had an incredible career in the MLB, spanning 22 years and becoming a star early in his career. When asked about James and Bronny, he reasoned by saying:

“When that happens, I am going to be there. I am going to take my dad to the game… LeBron being a Laker guy, I’m a Laker guy. I am going to make sure I am there at that game. I think it is important that we are all there to celebrate someone else’s success. That’s the thing when you are in sports. You don’t celebrate yourself. You celebrate other people.”

James making history is not something new to NBA fans, but him playing alongside his son will be a special moment for the NBA. It almost represents the circle of life. After James has given most of his life to the NBA, his son can follow behind him. The game will be a star-studded event with its place in the sports records book.

When could LeBron James play alongside his son?

LeBron James’s son Bronny is still in high school at the moment but is picking up steam as an NBA prospect. Due to all of the rules around when a player can enter the NBA Draft, the first year Bronny’s can be in the draft is 2024.

Bronny will be entering his senior and final year of high school in the fall and will have to wait at least a year before he can enter the draft. When he does enter the draft, it is far too early to tell where he might be drafted. We have only seen him at the high school level, which has had mixed reviews from scouts.

If Bronny does get to the next level of talent, there will be more clues to what NBA player he might be. LeBron James has already voiced that he wants to play his final season in the NBA alongside his son, so NBA fans will just be waiting for that moment.

