“It’s not about the money at that point” - LeBron James determined to do whatever it takes to play with son Bronny James in his final year

Superstar LeBron James has been very open about his desire to fulfill his wish of getting the opportunity to play alongside his son Bronny James Jr. in the NBA one day. The Los Angeles Lakers forward said he would do whatever it takes to make that dream a reality.

Speaking during a press conference for the 2022 NBA All-Star game, James said his last year in the league will be played with his son Bronny. He also added that whatever team his son is on at the time will be the team he chooses.

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

It is one thing to be on the same court as your son, but James has higher hopes than that and wants to spend a whole season with Bronny in the NBA. This brings up a lot of questions that other teams need to think about when it comes to the original configuring roster set up

Bronny James is a junior in high school and won't be eligible for the NBA Draft for two more years. Those rules could change, but that is not likely to happen. Bronny James will play his senior year, likely at Sierra Canyon School, then pick a college to play for. He could also go to the NBA G-League, play overseas and skip college altogether.

It will be at least another two years until we see the father-son pair on an NBA court, but it definitely should excite NBA fans.

What questions LeBron James' statements bring up

LeBron James son Bronny James with the ball

LeBron James has been a visionary for the modern NBA player empowerment movement for a while now. Over the years, he has staggered his contracts in such a way as to give himself unparralled flexibility and freedom. His current deal with the Lakers is no different.

James will still be under contract with the Lakers for this season and next, heading into free agency in 2023 at age 39. Bronny James will be eligible to declare for the 2023 Draft, allowing him to play

Bronny James looks talented enough to make it into the NBA, with many scouts holding him in high regard. ESPN has him listed as a four-star athlete, giving him a grade of 85, ranking him 43rd in the class of 2023.

What makes this situation weird is from an NBA franchise standpoint. If an NBA team wants to sign LeBron James to their team, would they draft Bronny to have LeBron? At 37 years old in his 18th season in the NBA, James is still averaging 29.1 points, 7,9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Could a team take a chance on Bronny knowing they will get LeBron?

James wanting to play with his son in the NBA is a very touching dream, and yet, it is one that will most likely happen given both of their basketball abilities. James seems to have planned for this moment, but as is always the case, it will bring with it a lot of questions.

Edited by David Nyland