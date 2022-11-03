Fans want Aubrey Plaza to play The Shadow King in new Wandavision spinoff

Aubrey Plaza is set to join the new WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to Variety. Plaza's role in the show hasn't been revealed yet. Kathryn Hahn, who portrayed the character of Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, will reprise her role. Emma Caulfield Ford and Joe Locke will also be joining the cast.
Fans on Twitter are excited about the new project and Aubrey Plaza's role in it. One user wondered if Plaza would reprise her role as Shadow King from Legion in the upcoming spinoff.
Twitter wants Aubrey Plaza to return as Shadow King in upcoming WandaVision spinoff
Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Aubrey Plaza joining the cast of the upcoming WandaVision spinoff, titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Many expressed their wish to see Plaza in the role of Amahl Farouk, aka Shadow King, from FX's Legion.
Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Aubrey Plaza has received critical acclaim for her performance as Shadow King in Legion. Besides that, she has been a part of several acclaimed shows and films over the years, including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Parks and Recreation, and Safety Not Guaranteed, to name a few. Aubrey Plaza was recently seen in HBO's anthology series, The White Lotus, wherein she played the role of an attorney named Harper Spiller.
Details about the plot of Agatha: Coven of Chaos are currently being kept under tight wraps. The show was announced in October last year and is touted to be a dark comedy. The official release date for the series hasn't been announced yet, but fans can expect it to release sometime in late 2023.
A quick look at WandaVision plot and cast
WandaVision tells the story of the two titular characters, Wanda and Vision, whose lives change drastically after they realize that there's a lot more to their seemingly perfect suburban lives than meets the eye. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Disney:
''Marvel Studios’ ''WandaVision'' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.''
The series has received immense critical acclaim, with praise mostly directed towards the strong writing, thematic ambitions, entertaining plot, and performances by the cast. The series features Elizabeth Olsen in the role of Wanda Maximoff, whilst Paul Bettany stars as Vision. Olsen and Bettany are the heart and soul of the series and they've been phenomenal throughout.
Elizabeth Olsen's other notable acting credits include Wind River, Godzilla, the Avengers flicks, Ingrid Goes West, and many more. Paul Bettany, on the other hand, is best known for his performances in the Russell Crowe starrer A Beautiful Mind, Lars von Trier's critically acclaimed Dogville, and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, to name a few.
The show is helmed by Jac Schaeffer, whose credits include TiMER, Olaf's Frozen Adventure, The Hustle, and more.
WandaVision is currently available for streaming on Disney+.