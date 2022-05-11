Marvel announces 'Strange Tales' featuring Wong, Clea and America Chavez: Details explored

The industry celebrated Free Comic Book Day on May 7 with the launch of several comic book series, one of them being Strange Tales with the central character sorceress Clea Strange.

Doctor Strange has become a popular name among fans since his live-action debut in the MCU. However, the new comic book replaces Doctor Stephen Strange with Clea Strange. Wong and the newcomer teenage superhero America Chavez will also play lead roles in the series. It would be interesting to see how Strange Tales will grab the community's attention without MCU's beloved Stephen Strange.

Wong, America Chavez, and Clea replace Stephen Strange in Strange Tales

Created by Ramon Bachs, Al Ewing, and Java Tartaglia, Strange Tales shows the dimension jumper America Chavez seeking help from the mighty mystical entities Wong and Clea Strange.

Marvel fans might remember mid-credits of Doctor Strange 2 where a lady walked to Stephen Strange while the latter was walking down the streets of New York City. Clea Strange opened the portal to a different dimension and informed Stephen that his actions had caused an incursion that needed to be resolved.

For the unacquainted, in comic books, Incursion is a set of events leading to two different realities colliding, causing destruction.

In the new comic book series, America finds out that she has a sister named Catalina, trapped somewhere in the inter-dimensional space. She does not know her whereabouts. Her powers of jumping from one plane to another also started wearing off for unknown reasons.

She has no other option apart from taking help from Wong and Clea, the current sorcerer supreme.

The official synopsis of the Strange Infinity comic reads:

"Dimension-jumper Ms. America Chavez visits the Sanctum Sanctorum seeking help from Clea and magical master Wong. America's sister is trapped in another plane of existence—but where, exactly, the trio can only guess. What interdimensional threats await when reality caves and bends (and offers up demons)? America will learn about a bizarre law of magic—asynchronicity—to merge her past with the present."

If you've watched Doctor Strange 2, this comic is the perfect way for you to explore more of these new characters. It would indeed be fascinating to see the three heroes tackling the new threats on their way to find Catalina. The first issue for Strange Tales is now out, and fans can read it on the Marvel Unlimited app.

