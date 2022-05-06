Who is America Chavez? Exploring the teen superhero introduced in Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness

The biggest movie of the year is here, and in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel has introduced a new teen superhero named America Chavez. The character is played by Xochitl Gomez, popularly recognized as Dawn Schafer in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club.

The young superhero was seen running down the street from Shuma-Gorath at the movie's beginning. However, she was saved by The Master of the Mystic Arts. Later, we see Wanda hunting Chavez throughout the multiverse.

Have you ever wondered why these powerful entities are behind this cute 14-year-old teenager? Well, it's because she possesses some extreme superpowers, including the ability to travel into different universes whenever she is fear struck. However, she is even stronger in the comics.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange 2.

Exploring Doctor Strange 2's America Chavez in the Marvel comics

The superhero The superhero made her original appearance as Miss America in the Marvel comics. She was the second Marvel character to take the name of Miss America after Madeline Joyce. Chavez is presented as an LGBTQ+ member in the comic books. However, Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed if she will be a queer character in the MCU.

Besides this, in the movie, we see how she can open portals to different universes whenever she is triggered by fear. We can say that the girl has the power to travel through multiple universes within seconds.

That's why Scarlet Witch wanted to acquire her powers to be with her sons Tom and Billy. She created her sons with magic in her universe, but her children are very much real in several other universes. She wants access to every universe where her children are alive.

In the MCU, Chavez isn't powerful enough to fight Wanda, so she only sees sense in running away from her. However, America is more powerful than she was in the movie in the comics.

In the comics, she is excellent at running at superhuman speeds that enable her to run faster than the speed of light. This was once witnessed by Monica Rambeau, who was stunned by the potential of the superhero. She also has superhuman durability and strength that helped her beat Loki in a fight.

America Chavez is incredibly powerful in Marvel comics (Image via Marvel)

Moreover, the teen superhero has a long life span as she is prone to bullets and flames and can even survive harsh environments. And with time, she also realizes that with the ability to travel through realities, she can also travel across time.

However, to do so, she has to be entirely focused. So, we might see America Chavez getting access to these powers sometime in the MCU.

