Venom 3 plot leak reveals the strange relationship of Eddie Brock and Peter Parker

Venom 3 has been under development for quite a while, but it hasn’t got a release date yet. Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has been pretty quiet since the failure of Morbius. But things will pick up pace towards the end of 2023 as Kraven and Madame Web will be released in quick succession, and they’d lead directly into Venom 3.

Tom Hardy has teased it quite a few times as he is involved with the story. While he is returning after Venom: Let There Be Carnage, director Andy Serkis will not be coming back to direct the third film. Instead, the writer and producer of the previous 2 movies, Kelly Marcel, has been promoted to helm the movie.

Unfortunately, for her and Sony, a substantial chunk of Venom 3's plot has found its way onto the internet.

Spoiler Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the plot of Venom 3.

Plot details of Venom 3

After the success of No Way Home, rumors suggested that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man might be added to the Venomverse. Then we’d get a true Venom vs. Spider-Man battle before they team up to take on Toxin. But that isn’t happening.

The up-and-coming scooper on Twitter, Divinity Seeker revealed some details about Venom 3 and Madame Web. Take them with a grain of salt, but these details have also been confirmed by a new 4Chan leak, which was posted on the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit page by u/Winter_Plankton8866.

Venom 3 will be directly linked to Madame Web, where her team of Spider-Women will be successful in saving Mary Parker to allow the birth of Peter. Then in the present day, Venom learns through his multiversal hivemind that Peter Parker aka Spider-Man is destined to kill him and Eddie.

We even get a reference to how the same thing happened in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man universe. So they decided to hunt down Peter, who is only a 10 to 12-year-old child. Venom persuades Eddie to kidnap the boy and kill him in order to change their future. But Eddie refuses to harm him.

Ultimately, the dynamic between Peter, Eddie, and Venom becomes quite interesting as the two end up forming a bond with the boy. While all this is happening, the setup of Detective Patrick Mulligan from Venom: Let There Be Carnage pays off as he turns into a symbiote called Toxin.

According to the leak, he goes totally insane and sets out to destroy all “monsters” including Venom. For some reason, even young Peter Parker is on his hit list. So, the movie is primarily about Venom protecting young Peter from Toxin.

Last but not least, there is a scene where Venom takes Peter to a museum. Here he exposes Peter to spiders, and Peter even gets bit by one. But that causes an allergic reaction as Peter falls ill. Eddie then rushes him to the hospital and begins to realize how innocent Peter is… and that perhaps he and Venom were wrong to kidnap the kid. So, he pretends to be his father in order to get him treated.

However, this may not be Peter Parker’s origin story to become Spider-Man in the SSU as Venom 3 is probably using Peter in the same way as Joker used young Bruce Wayne.

Why this unique story might be a letdown

One can understand why Sony is not using Spider-Man in their Venomverse. Even though the universe is titled “Sony’s Spider-Man Universe,” it is largely about Venom and the other anti-heroes. At the same time, the studio has obligations to keep Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as its primary web-slinger in the MCU. So, it’s likely that Spider-Man might not be featured in SSU at all, or until very late.

But many fans might be disappointed that they won’t get to see Venom take on Spidery, especially after so many teases from Tom Hardy himself. His Venom will not get to fight Spider-Man in SSU yet, but a Venom vs. Spider-Man battle could happen in Spider-Man 4 as Venom left a part of his goo in the MCU.

However, it’ll be interesting to see if a new Spider-Man will one day arrive in SSU as well.

