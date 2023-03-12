Madame Web plot leak reveals 3 Spider-Women and the main villain

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) is slowly moving forward with Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web. While the focus of fans is currently on the MCU and James Gunn’s new DCU, things have been really quiet about SSU. After the colossal failure of Morbius not once, but twice, Sony is taking their time to map out their shared universe. Madame Web was set to arrive in 2023, but it got delayed.

With Dakota Johnson in the lead, the film boasts a massive cast that plays a roster of superpowered characters. It is a multiverse/time-travel movie that sits perfectly within the timeline of the Venomverse (SSU). A new leak has confirmed the cast and revealed certain plot details about what’s in store for fans in Dakota Johnson's upcoming superhero movie.

The cast and Madame Web

Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor (Image via Sony)

Besides Dakota Johnson’s Cassandra Webb (Madame Web), we’ll also see Sydney Sweeney in the movie. Initially, her role was hidden, but recent rumors have stated that she’d be playing a version of Spider-Woman. Isabela Merced plays Anya Corazon, aka Spider-Girl, and Celeste O'Connor plays Mattie Franklin, another Spider-Woman.

Set photos from the film confirmed that Tahar Rahim plays Ezekiel Sims, a future Spider-Man variant who is also the villain of the film. Adam Scott is another top-billed cast member who plays Ben Parker, and lastly, Emma Roberts will portray Mary Parker.

Spoiler Warning: The following information contains potential spoilers for Madame Web.

New plot details of Madame Web

Isabela Merced, Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Celeste O'Connor (Image via Sony)

A recent leak from 4Chan was posted on the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit page by u/Winter_Plankton8866. It is to be taken with a grain of salt, but the source is believed to be legitimate. The leak suggests that SSU's upcoming female-led film is set 10 years before the first Venom movie. That’s why the earlier photos of the film set showed an early-2000s setting.

Dakota Johnson’s Cassandra won’t be the sole protagonist of the film, as she’ll form an all-women squad to protect Spider-Man. But Spidey won’t have a physical presence in the movie. As per the leak, Cassandra, the two aforementioned Spider-Women, and Spider-Girl will be seen protecting Mary Parker, who is pregnant and has yet to give birth to Peter Parker.

Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, the spider-variant villain (Images via Marvel Comics and @ramonarturo711)

Being a clairvoyant, whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the "spider world," Cassandra Webb’s goal is to protect Mary against the time-traveling Spider-Man variant villain, Ezekiel Sims. He’ll act as a sort of Reverse-Flash type villain—a Terminator for Spider-Man—whose mission is to go back in time and prevent Peter Parker from even being born.

That way, Spider-Man will be wiped out of existence.

Further connections to Venom 3

Dakota Johnson’s upcoming movie will lead directly into Venom 3, which has yet to be given a release date. The ending of Madame Web will have Cassandra's team be successful in their mission to save Mary Parker. As a result, Peter Parker will be born, and he'll meet Venom 10–12 years down the line before he becomes Spider-Man.

Madame Web hits theaters on February 16, 2024.

