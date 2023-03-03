Venom 3 gets a 2024 release date

In the world of superhero films, the excitement among fans is palpable with the announcement of the release date of the highly anticipated Venom 3. According to insider information, the film is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2024, with a tentative release date of July 12.

The news has sent a wave of anticipation throughout the Venom fandom as they eagerly await the continuation of the story of the iconic symbiote character. Tom Hardy, who has won accolades for his portrayal of Eddie Brock in the previous two movies, is set to reprise his role as the anti-hero.

Adding to the excitement, Kelly Marcel, who wrote the screenplay for Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is taking on the director's role for the upcoming movie. With an accomplished writer at the helm and a talented cast, expectations are high for this franchise installment.

As Venom fans count down the days to the release, speculations and theories abound about what the storyline of Venom 3 could be. One thing is for sure – the movie promises to be a thrilling ride for fans of the beloved character.

Venom 3 set to release in summer 2024: What we know so far

Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock in summer 2024 (Image via Sony Pictures)

Venom 3 was confirmed for release in the summer of 2024, with a tentative date of July 12, according to insider Marvel Updates. The Tom Hardy-led franchise has garnered a massive following since the success of Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting the next installment.

While plot details have been kept under wraps, we can glean some hints from previous films. The first Venom movie served as an origin story, introducing a symbiote that bonds with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and aids him in taking down the nefarious Life Foundation.

The sequel focused on the chaos wreaked by Carnage and Shriek in Brock's life and ended with the tantalizing introduction of Toxin and the suggestion of alternate universes.

As we look forward to the third installment, it's safe to say that fans are eager to see what's next for Eddie Brock and his symbiotic alter-ego. Will Toxin play a more prominent role in the upcoming film? Will we see more exploration of alternate universes and how they impact the story? Only time will tell.

Speculations and possibilities for Venom 3 plot and cast

Venom 3 plot and cast remain a mystery, but fans can't wait to find out (Image via Sony Pictures)

As fans eagerly await the release of Venom 3, many questions still need to be answered about what the story and cast will look like. However, some exciting updates can show us what to expect.

Director and writer Kelly Marcel, who penned the first two films, will also be directing the third installment. This news relieves fans who enjoyed the first two films and are hoping for continuity and consistency in the upcoming movie.

Regarding the plot, it seems that Detective Mulligan, portrayed by Stephen Graham, could take on the role of Toxin and become the primary antagonist. At the end of the sequel, Mulligan appears to be dying, but his eyes light up blue, indicating something mysterious could be happening.

Could Detective Mulligan become the formidable Toxin in Venom 3? (Image via Sony Pictures)

If Mulligan does turn into Toxin, this will undoubtedly create an intense conflict between him, Brock, and Venom. There is also some speculation about the possible return of Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Dr. Dan Lewis, and other supporting characters. These characters played a vital role in previous films and could make a comeback to help take on the new threats.

However, it's unlikely that Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady will reprise his role, given that Venom ate his head in the last movie. It's not uncommon for characters to be brought back to life in the superhero world, so anything is possible.

Anticipation for Venom 3: Will Spider-Man make an appearance?

Spider-Man's potential appearance in Venom 3 has fans buzzing (Image via Sony Pictures)

The possibility of a Spider-Man appearance in the upcoming Venom 3 film has been a burning question for many fans. Despite rumors and speculation, it seems unlikely that we will see the web-slinger appear in the next installment.

The events of Spider-Man: No Way Home complicate matters, with Eddie Brock being transported back to his dimension. This makes it difficult for the two characters to cross paths, leaving fans wondering if they will ever share the screen.

Final thoughts

With a talented team and more symbiote action promised, the third part is sure to thrill audiences (Image via Sony Pictures)

Fans of the Venom franchise can mark their calendars for the highly anticipated release of Venom 3 in the summer of 2024. While details about the plot are still scarce, some hints from previous films suggest Detective Mulligan may serve as the main antagonist, Toxin.

With Kelly Marcel directing and a talented cast potentially returning, fans can expect another thrilling adventure with Eddie Brock and Venom. Despite rumors and speculation, it's uncertain whether Spider-Man will appear in the third installment.

Regardless of his involvement, fans can look forward to more symbiote action and epic battles as the franchise expands its universe. With Venom 3 set to be one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024, fans will undoubtedly be counting down the days until they can see it on the big screen.

