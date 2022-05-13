How old are The Kids in the Hall cast members? Comedy troupe set to reunite for Prime Video series

For the first time in more than three decades, the five original members of the sketch comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall will reunite onscreen in an upcoming Amazon Prime Video series.

Lorne Michaels of Saturday Night Live will once again be the executive producer of the revival as he was of the original Canadian comedy show. The original ensemble of Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, Kevin McDonald, and Scott Thompson will be back on our television screens once again this year, with brand new episodes premiering on Amazon Prime on May 13, 2022.

How old are The Kids in the Hall cast members?

The Kids in the Hall, which debuted as a series a year after the pilot episode aired on both CBC and HBO in 1988, brought an outspoken, chaotic kind of comedy to the airways as an antithesis to the heavily pop culture-induced comedy of that time.

While many drag shows were prevalent at the time, they were the only set of comic writers and actors who, instead of objecting to female s*x, had the empathy and courage to bring real characters onscreen, starting with single mothers to working women and s*xual assault survivors.

The five actors who starred as the central characters of The Kids in the Hall, namely Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, Kevin McDonald, and Scott Thompson, were all in their late twenties at the time.

Dave Foley was 25, Kevin McDonald was 26, Bruce McCulloch was 27, and both Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson were 28 years old when they co-founded the show together and starred in more than a hundred episodes from 1988 to 1995.

This season comes after a long tenure of three decades in which the original stars are coming together once more to produce a sixth season for their show that is not only humourous but dares to talk about difficult topics with both compassion and grace. Now almost every veteran actor is in their sixties as they come for this revival. The current ages of the five acclaimed actors now, before the arrival of season 6, are:

Dave Foley, who was born in 1956 is now 59 years old. Kevin McDonald, who was born in 1957 is now 60 years old. Bruce McCulloch, who was born in 1958 is now 61 years old. Mark McKinney, who was born in 1959 is now 62 years old. Scott Thompson, who was born in 1959 is now 62 years old.

While they all went their separate ways to forge different careers, their bonding and sensational chemistry together didn't dim throughout the years. Just after season five ended, all the original stars made their way to the big screen with their own motion picture Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy in 1996.

Although the movie was made under very trying times, that was the last time they all appeared onscreen in a major project until now, apart from going on tour together in 2000 and appearing in the 2010 miniseries Death Comes to Town.

Don't forget to watch the return of Canadian comic royalty in The Kids in the Hall this Friday, May 15, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

