"Delete this" - Twitter furious after Canadian politician Jon Reyes uploads photo of wife shoveling snow after 12-hour hospital shift

Canadian politician Jon Reyes has made headlines globally after he tweeted a picture of his wife shoveling snow in front of their house after her 12-hour shift as a medical worker. In his tweet posted on January 8, Reyes praised his wife, Cynthia, for clearing out the snow on their driveway after getting home from the night shift.
The politician also appreciated other frontline workers like Cynthia and commended her energy. Reyes’ tweet mentioned that he was preparing breakfast for his wife while she shoveled the snow.
Jon’s picture of his wife clearing the snow out of their driveway was taken from a window. This further enraged people on Twitter as the politician seemingly did not help his wife with the chore.
"Why didn't you do it?" - Netizens furious at Jon Reyes’ tweet
A multitude of tweets aimed at the politician criticized him for snapping a picture and praising his wife on Twitter instead of helping her. Several people also iterated that Jon should have shoveled the snow instead of his wife, Cynthia.
On Saturday, when the tweet was posted, Manitoba had an average high temperature of -13.1° C (or 8.6 F) and a low of -23° C (or -9.4 F). Multiple tweets mocked Reyes for making Cynthia breakfast from the comfort of his house while his wife cleared snow outside the property in such cold weather. The tweets also demanded that Jon Reyes delete the post.
A tweet from what seems to be Cynthia's profile resurfaced after Jon's post went viral. The tweet said:
"All I wanted to do was shovel!"
However, several claimed that the account was fake as it had only this tweet with zero followers when it was first uploaded.
What is known about Jon Reyes and his wife, Cynthia?
Reyes is Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative Party member, who is also the Minister of Economic Development and Jobs for the Canadian province. His political career began in 2016, following which he became the Special Envoy for Military Affairs. The politician also has extensive military experience from his service in the Canadian forces, where he served for almost a decade.
While the exact duration of Jon and Cynthia’s marriage is not known, they reportedly have two children - daughter Reyna and son Miguel. The politician reportedly had two small businesses with his wife. One of the two businesses was a UPS store at the Kenaston common shopping center near Winnipeg. The couple owned the store for a decade, from 2008 to 2018.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Cynthia Reyes is a registered nurse at the largest medical-care facility in Manitoba, Health Sciences Centre (HSC). Cynthia is also associated with an online community for nurses called EntrepreNurse.