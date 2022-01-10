"Delete this" - Twitter furious after Canadian politician Jon Reyes uploads photo of wife shoveling snow after 12-hour hospital shift

Canadian politician Jon Reyes has made headlines globally after he tweeted a picture of his wife shoveling snow in front of their house after her 12-hour shift as a medical worker. In his tweet posted on January 8, Reyes praised his wife, Cynthia, for clearing out the snow on their driveway after getting home from the night shift.

The politician also appreciated other frontline workers like Cynthia and commended her energy. Reyes’ tweet mentioned that he was preparing breakfast for his wife while she shoveled the snow.

Jon Reyes' tweet (Image via jonreyes204/Twitter)

Jon’s picture of his wife clearing the snow out of their driveway was taken from a window. This further enraged people on Twitter as the politician seemingly did not help his wife with the chore.

"Why didn't you do it?" - Netizens furious at Jon Reyes’ tweet

Jon Reyes @jonreyes204 🏽 Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast. Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/91vahySLqO

A multitude of tweets aimed at the politician criticized him for snapping a picture and praising his wife on Twitter instead of helping her. Several people also iterated that Jon should have shoveled the snow instead of his wife, Cynthia.

On Saturday, when the tweet was posted, Manitoba had an average high temperature of -13.1° C (or 8.6 F) and a low of -23° C (or -9.4 F). Multiple tweets mocked Reyes for making Cynthia breakfast from the comfort of his house while his wife cleared snow outside the property in such cold weather. The tweets also demanded that Jon Reyes delete the post.

Victoria Brownworth @VABVOX @jonreyes204 Why is this woman expected to shovel a driveway in Canada after a 12 hour shift? Delete this. @jonreyes204 Why is this woman expected to shovel a driveway in Canada after a 12 hour shift? Delete this.

Do the Left Thing @manurespreader @jonreyes204 My wife just finished a double shift in the ICU. I told her yesterday that my caddy's shifting was a bit off. She surprised me by pulling the tranny and swapped the Johnson Rod. I'm going to have a beer in her honour while she cleans up her oily mess. @jonreyes204 My wife just finished a double shift in the ICU. I told her yesterday that my caddy's shifting was a bit off. She surprised me by pulling the tranny and swapped the Johnson Rod. I'm going to have a beer in her honour while she cleans up her oily mess. https://t.co/NN0DUajqlQ

Cardkillah @Cardkillah @davesousa @jonreyes204 "Let me make her some breakfast. Hmm...I wonder if she wants Strawberry or Brown Sugar Pop-Tarts." @davesousa @jonreyes204 "Let me make her some breakfast. Hmm...I wonder if she wants Strawberry or Brown Sugar Pop-Tarts."

THEE Virago-a-go-go 22 Skidoo🎆🖖🏻🍩♓🐟🐇💛😷🕎🐊 @ViragoX @jonreyes204 Why didn't YOU do it? And if you legitimately cannot for some reason, why don't you pay someone to do it for you so she can come home to a clean driveway and go straight to bed? What is wrong with you? @jonreyes204 Why didn't YOU do it? And if you legitimately cannot for some reason, why don't you pay someone to do it for you so she can come home to a clean driveway and go straight to bed? What is wrong with you?

The Fit Nurse @Denita_fit

Her having to do this with you inside.

Her having to do this after a 12 hr shift

Her doing this while you watch.

Her doing this while you cook eggs over easy



I think you taking a pic and posting all of the above is worst. Yea. That takes the cake @jonreyes204 I don’t know what’s worse.Her having to do this with you inside.Her having to do this after a 12 hr shiftHer doing this while you watch.Her doing this while you cook eggs over easyI think you taking a pic and posting all of the above is worst. Yea. That takes the cake @jonreyes204 I don’t know what’s worse. Her having to do this with you inside. Her having to do this after a 12 hr shiftHer doing this while you watch. Her doing this while you cook eggs over easy I think you taking a pic and posting all of the above is worst. Yea. That takes the cake

Robyn O'Brien @RobynOBrienUSA @RexChapman @jonreyes204 I mean, what was this guy doing during her 12 hour shift that she came home to this and still had to do it?! @RexChapman @jonreyes204 I mean, what was this guy doing during her 12 hour shift that she came home to this and still had to do it?!

THEE MsNikki_MindYaBusiness85 @RhondaNicole25 @jonreyes204 What was wrong with your hands? Its the utter audacity for me? This whole tweet is ashy and dingy @jonreyes204 What was wrong with your hands? Its the utter audacity for me? This whole tweet is ashy and dingy https://t.co/4uNxT96ief

Jenny Henkelman @jennyhenk @jonreyes204 I mean, I'm not physically able to shovel either, but you make $150K a year. Can you not afford to engage one of many small businesses that do snow clearing instead of leaving it to your HCP spouse? @jonreyes204 I mean, I'm not physically able to shovel either, but you make $150K a year. Can you not afford to engage one of many small businesses that do snow clearing instead of leaving it to your HCP spouse?

A tweet from what seems to be Cynthia's profile resurfaced after Jon's post went viral. The tweet said:

"All I wanted to do was shovel!"

However, several claimed that the account was fake as it had only this tweet with zero followers when it was first uploaded.

What is known about Jon Reyes and his wife, Cynthia?

Jon Reyes @jonreyes204 Wishing each and everyone of you a safe and happy new year. From my family to yours, all the best in 2022! Happy New Year! Bonne Année! Wishing each and everyone of you a safe and happy new year. From my family to yours, all the best in 2022! Happy New Year! Bonne Année! https://t.co/sB4ejT8kUN

Reyes is Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative Party member, who is also the Minister of Economic Development and Jobs for the Canadian province. His political career began in 2016, following which he became the Special Envoy for Military Affairs. The politician also has extensive military experience from his service in the Canadian forces, where he served for almost a decade.

While the exact duration of Jon and Cynthia’s marriage is not known, they reportedly have two children - daughter Reyna and son Miguel. The politician reportedly had two small businesses with his wife. One of the two businesses was a UPS store at the Kenaston common shopping center near Winnipeg. The couple owned the store for a decade, from 2008 to 2018.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to her LinkedIn profile, Cynthia Reyes is a registered nurse at the largest medical-care facility in Manitoba, Health Sciences Centre (HSC). Cynthia is also associated with an online community for nurses called EntrepreNurse.

Edited by Prem Deshpande