What time will The Kids in the Hall air on Prime Video? Cast, guest list, and more about the Canadian show

The Kids in the Hall, a treasured Canadian comedy sketch show, is returning to Prime Video with its sixth season on May 13.

The iconic series is making a comeback 30 years after it originally aired from 1988 to 1995, giving the audience a joyful ride of 102 episodes in a total of 5 seasons.

With a new season of their revolutionary sketch series, the renowned Canadian comedy troupe—Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson—returns to television with a new batch of fun, offbeat characters, and cherished favorites, with sketches that carry a sarcastic punch, laced with funny, edgy, and fearless humor that 'The Kids' are famous for.

Kids in the Hall fans may look forward to a brighter May 13 when the sixth season, 27 years after the previous one, will be available to stream on Prime Video. Since the original CBC and US cable run in the 1990s, the program has gained a devoted following and generated an audience for recurring reunions.

Exploring the cast, guest list, and more about the iconic sketch series The Kids in the Hall

Reports state that the series is likely to drop on May 12 at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT. The return has gotten many fans excited as the previous version of the show was a very big hit.

Originally airing in 1989, the Emmy-nominated series Kids in the Hall was an alternative comedy phenomenon that gained a devoted following while also impacting an endless number of entertainers and artists. Returning for the new season is the famous comic ensemble 'The Kids', who will be featured in eight new episodes.

Paul Bellini, Pete Davidson, Catherine O'Hara, Kenan Thompson, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Will Forte, Catherine Reitman, Samantha Bee, Fred Armisen, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jay Baruchel, Eddie Izzard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mark Hamill, and Colin Mochrie are among the sixth season's special guests.

On April 14, Prime Video launched a new trailer for Season 6, showing a few new sketches that seem to capture the same craziness that made the previous series so captivating. The comic troupe doesn't appear to have lost its touch, from a criminal being hunted by police for attempting to demolish a skyscraper with his fingers to a conspiracy theory nutjob and even an apparent spoof of the Queen of England christening the opening of the final glory hole.

A collaboration between Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video and Canadian production firm Project 10 brings you The Kids in the Hall. Foley, McCulloch, McDonald, McKinney, and Thompson developed, wrote, and executive produced the series.

The OG cast also graced The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon, by making an appearance, promoting the upcoming season of Kids in the Hall, and reliving memories.

Announced back in 2020, the long-awaited revival of the sketch comedy will drop on Prime Video this Friday, May 13, with all eight episodes.

