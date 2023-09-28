Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder star in the first trailer for The Curse

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder make an interesting pair in the newly released trailer of A24's The Curse.

The upcoming American comedy television series based on home improvement will witness a newly married couple trying to make their way into parenthood while running their own HGTV show simultaneously. The premise seems set with the first-look pictures released from the production houses, but the trailer is far from anything anybody had expected, given the apparent chemistry of the on-screen pair.

The Curse will premiere on Paramount+ on November 10, 2023. The show will air on Showtime two days later, on November 12, 2023.

A24's The Curse drops its first official teaser and introduces the lead characters

The Showtime and A24 comedy, due on November 10, 2023, will witness the coming together of two incredible actors - Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder. While Stone has established her dominance over a vast range of acting roles in films such as La La Land (2016), Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), and Poor Things (2023), the Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder has solidified his presence on screens with Nathan For You (2013) and The Rehearsal (2022).

Fieder and Stone take on the roles of Asher Siegel and Whitney Siegel, who co-star in their own home improvement show, Flipanthropy, which airs on HGTV. The duo returns from a big break and starts flipping houses in Española, New Mexico. Their fictional show is produced by a secretive person named Dougie Schecter, played by Benny Safdie (director of Uncut Gems, Edward Teller in Oppenheimer), who is also the co-creator of The Curse alongside Fieder himself.

The essence of the show is based on the title itself - a curse that apparently touches the Siegel family and comes in their way of leading a family life where they have been trying to conceive a baby.

The official synopsis of the series on IMDb states,

"The Curse is a genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show."

The trailer for the upcoming comedy series opens with the Siegels trying to film themselves for their show. Emma Stone's character indulges in a quick conversation-style script with her on-screen husband as she says,

"We're here today with the brave men and women of the Espanola fire department to show them how a few tiny changes to their station can make passive energy the newest recruit on their squad."

The Curse was created and written by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie and directed by Nathan Zellner and David Zellner. The production houses behind the show are A24, Blow Out Productions, Fruit Tree, and Elara Pictures.

More on the cast of The Curse

The Curse will feature Emma Stone, who has a big release upcoming with Yorgos Lanthimos's Frankenstein-inspired Poor Things set to release on December 8, 2023. Poor Things received an eight-minute standing ovation at its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2023.

Nathan Fielder has carved his niche in the industry, with Nathan for You on Comedy Central gaining widespread acclaim.

The lead characters will be joined by Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips), Emmy nominee Corbin Bernsen (Psych), and Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black).