7 best Emma Stone movies to watch before Poor Things

As Emma Stone prepares to captivate audiences with her latest cinematic venture Poor Things, anticipation reaches a fever pitch. It's a retelling of the Frankenstein story, set against the backdrop of Victorian-era societal norms, offering Stone a role that is as complex as it is intriguing. She will portray Bella Baxter, a complicated and volatile woman navigating a tumultuous world.

The cast consists of seasoned actors Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, promising a multi-layered, compelling narrative. Given the film's bold premise and star-studded cast, Poor Things is poised to be another milestone in Stone's illustrious career.

Slated for release later this year, Poor Things is a daring project directed by the innovative Yorgos Lanthimos. Before the official release, here are seven films starring Emma Stone that one must watch to fully appreciate her diverse acting prowess.

Superbad, Easy A, and more Emma Stone movies to watch before Poor Things

1) Superbad

Emma Stone's first significant role came in the 2007 comedy film Superbad, where she plays Jules, the romantic interest of Jonah Hill's character, Seth. While not in a leading role, Stone made her mark in a film. Jules is a unique blend of the girl-next-door and a young woman with dreams and aspirations. Stone's on-screen charm and sharp timing were already evident early in her career.

While Superbad is often praised for its humor and relatability, Stone's role can't be overlooked. Jules is compassionate and assertive, offering a balanced portrayal in a story often driven by adolescent male fantasies. The film serves as a stepping stone for Stone, allowing her first significant step into comedy and drama and hinting at her future success in more complex roles.

2) Easy A

Released in 2010, Easy A propelled Emma Stone into leading lady status. She assumes the role of Olive Penderghast, a high schooler who finds herself entangled in a web of rumors and lies. The film borrows thematic elements from Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter, weaving them into a narrative that resonates with a modern audience.

Stone's portrayal is fantastic, making Olive an unforgettable character. What makes her performance even more commendable is how she manages to carry the film almost on her own. Stone's solo scenes are some of the most compelling moments in the movie. They highlight her ability to blend comedy and tragedy, creating a seamless performance that garnered her critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

3) The Help

The Help is a 2011 drama set in the Civil Rights Movement era. Emma Stone plays Eugenia Skeeter Phelan, a White journalist who aims to bring the untold stories of Black maids into the open. Her performance here significantly departures from her previous comedic roles as she takes on a more mature part. Her interactions with co-stars Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer are heartfelt, painting a nuanced portrait of a young woman confronting her own privilege and biases.

Emma Stone faced the challenge of portraying a white savior figure in a story centered around black suffering, a trope often criticized in cinema. However, she navigates these turbulent waters with sensitivity and nuance, making Skeeter a well-intended but imperfect ally in the struggle for civil rights. Her performance added a layer of complexity to a film that tackled the racial disparities of 1960s America.

4) Crazy, Stupid, Love

Crazy, Stupid, Love was released in 2011. Emma Stone played Hannah, a law graduate navigating through the complications of her love life. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, and Ryan Gosling. Stone's chemistry with Gosling is particularly compelling, offering the first glimpse of an on-screen partnership that would later reappear.

The movie mixes comedy, drama, and romance in a narrative that explores love from multiple generational viewpoints. Emma Stone’s Hannah is no mere romantic interest, she's a fully fleshed-out character. Through her journey from a disenchanted relationship to passionate love, Stone demonstrates her capacity to capture a range of emotions. This movie further solidifies her status as an actress capable of delivering complex performances.

5) Birdman

Birdman, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu in 2014, offered Emma Stone a role far removed from the bubbly, witty characters that defined her career to that point. She portrays Sam, the recovering addict daughter of a fading Hollywood star played by Michael Keaton. Stone displayed her talents in a new, dramatic light. The film is a biting critique of fame and artistic integrity, using a single-shot technique that demands flawless performances from its actors.

Emma Stone rose to the challenge, receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her efforts. Her emotionally charged scenes, especially her confrontational dialogues with Keaton, are among the film's highlights. The role showcased her ability to embody vulnerability and intensity simultaneously.

6) La La Land

In 2016, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling collaborated again for La La Land, a romantic musical that took the box office and award ceremonies by storm. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the film cast Stone as Mia, an aspiring actress struggling to find her big break in Hollywood. Her performance is a masterpiece, bringing together elements of comedy, drama, and musical talent.

Songs like Audition: The Fools Who Dream showcased her vocal abilities, while her on-screen chemistry with Ryan Gosling added a layer of authenticity to their romance. Winning Emma Stone an Academy Award for Best Actress, La La Land is arguably the pinnacle of Stone's career. Beyond the glamour and the musical numbers, her portrayal of Mia resonates because of its vulnerability. Stone perfectly captures the highs and lows of chasing a dream, adding a universal appeal to a character deeply rooted in a very specific backdrop.

7) The Favourite

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the same visionary behind Poor Things, The Favourite offers a glimpse into Stone's prowess in period pieces. Released in 2018, the film is set in early 18th-century England and casts Stone as Abigail, a fallen noblewoman vying for the Queen's favor. Alongside Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone dives into a narrative rife with political intrigue and sexual manipulation.

Her British accent and period-appropriate mannerisms are spot-on, demonstrating her ability to immerse herself in any role. Abigail starts as a seemingly innocent figure but undergoes a transformation that reveals ambition, and moral ambiguity. This layered performance earned Emma Stone another Academy Award nomination, reinforcing her reputation as an actress.

From comedy to drama to musicals and period pieces, Emma Stone has proven time and again her capability to captivate audiences and critics alike. For both newcomers and long-time fans, these films provide a comprehensive understanding of what makes Emma Stone one of Hollywood’s most versatile and compelling actresses.