Poor Things trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The official trailer for one of 2023's most anticipated movies, Poor Things, has been released, and fans are in awe of its spectacular visuals. It is director Yorgos Lanthimos's eighth project, and everything about it screams suspense and surrealism. It is based on a book written by Alasdair Grey, published in 1992.

Poor Things stars Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn, Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin Baxter, Ramy Youssef as Max McCandless, Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley, Christopher Abbott as Sir Aubrey de la Pole Blessington, Margaret Qualley as Felicity, Kathryn Hunter as Swiney, Suzy Bemba as Toinette, and Wayne Brett as Priest.

It will be theatrically released on September 8, 2023.

Poor Things: 3 things to know about the upcoming film

1) Willem Dafoe's terrifying look

One of the first things to ponder in the trailer is Willem Dafoe's terrifying look as Dr. Godwin Baxter. Although it appears that he was involved in a major accident, there have been speculations that he was probably struck by lightning. He is playing the part of a crazy scientist/doctor whose specialty is necromancy.

Willem Dafoe has often been seen portraying unconventional roles in films like The Lighthouse, Antichrist, The French Dispatch, American Psycho, The English Patient, etc.

2) Surreal visuals

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos is known for experimenting with surrealism, and it's not any different this time around. The trailer for Poor Things has crazy, surrealistic visuals. It's like a steampunk film in a Victorian setting. However, at the end of the day, it's a wacky romantic comedy film.

One of the most talked-about sequences in the trailer was the animals being petted by Emma Stone's Bella Baxter. The two animals were hybrids and almost looked like the result of a science experiment gone wrong. One had the body of a duck and the head of a pug, while the other had the body of a goat and the head of a duck.

3) A modern take on Frankenstein

The story of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is immortal. It tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a scientist who brings a corpse back to life. This story has been adapted into several films and shows, and its legacy will never die. Poor Things looks very similar to this story.

Poor Things is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray, but his influence can be deciphered very easily. Similar to Frankenstein's monster, a crazy scientist is seen performing an experiment and reviving a dead woman.

Poor Things synopsis

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn."

It continues:

"Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

The film is produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Emma Stone.

