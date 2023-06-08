“Gwen Stacy, the Hulk, and the Green Goblin walk onto a movie set…”- Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things trailer sparks Marvel references across Twitter

Poor Things is a brand new surrealist sci-fi and romantic comedy movie that is all set to make its debut in theaters on September 8, 2023. Tony McNamara has acted as the screenplay writer for the upcoming film, while Yorgos Lanthimos has served as the director.

Searchlight Pictures launched the official trailer for Poor Things on June 8, 2023, showcasing a promising lead cast comprised of Marvel stars Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone, and Willem Dafoe. Ever since the trailer was shared on Twitter by DiscussingFilm, it began to receive a lot of attention from audiences from across the globe due to its surrealist set-up.

Take a closer look at the official trailer here:

The trailer has also sparked a trail of Marvel references on Twitter. Some fans have taken to Twitter to acknowledge the fact that three actors from Marvel movies are reunited in this movie. Take a look at one of the viewer reaction to the trailer shared by DiscusssingFilm on Twitter below:

A still of a viewer reaction to the trailer of Poor Things shared on Twitter by DiscussingFilm (Image via Twitter)

Twitter is buzzing as viewers point out Marvel actors' reunion in the upcoming surrealist movie Poor Things

Take a closer look at some of the best viewers' reactions to the new trailer for Poor Things, shared on Twitter by DiscussingFilm, here:

Stills of viewers' reaction to the trailer of Poor Things shared on Twitter by DiscussingFilm (Images via Twitter)

By the looks of the aforementioned tweets, it is quite evident that viewers are quite intrigued by the lead cast. They seem thrilled about the fact that three prominent Marvel movie stars, entailing Mark Ruffalo who plays Hulk, Emma Stone who plays Gwen Stacy, and Willem Dafoe who portrays the Green Goblin feature together in a movie.

It will be quite interesting to see, how the story of the new movie will unfold and how the performances of the lead cast will turn out.

Learn more details about Poor Things

Poor Things @PoorThingsFilm

POOR THINGS

A film by Yorgos Lanthimos

Only in theaters September 8th, 2023 She's like nothing you've ever seen.POOR THINGSA film by Yorgos LanthimosOnly in theaters September 8th, 2023 #PoorThingsFilm She's like nothing you've ever seen.POOR THINGSA film by Yorgos LanthimosOnly in theaters September 8th, 2023 #PoorThingsFilm https://t.co/prALghDpJG

As mentioned earlier, the movie will arrive in theaters on September 8, 2023. Directed by the renowned Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, the movie has been gleaned from author Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel titled the same. Robbie Ryan has served as the cinematographer for the movie, while Jerskin Fendrix has given music to the film.

The official synopsis for the movie, given by Searchlight Pictures, reads as follows:

"From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn."

The synopsis further reads:

"Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

Apart from actor Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn, Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, and Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin Baxter, the other cast members of the film include:

Ramy Youssef as Max McCandless

Christopher Abbott as Sir Aubrey de la Pole Blessington

Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley

Margaret Qualley as Felicity

Suzy Bemba as Toinette

Kathryn Hunter as Swiney

Wayne Brett as Priest

Don't forget to watch Poor Things, which will debut on September 8, 2023, in theaters.

