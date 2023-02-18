Top 5 actors who haven't won an Oscar

The Oscars are one of the most prestigious events on the planet. The coveted award is widely considered the biggest honor an actor, director, crew member, or film could possibly get. This milestone is familiar to almost all the greats in the field, with almost being the keyword here.

This is because there are so many of the all-time greats in the film industry who are yet to touch the golden statue. This is especially true for actors. Some of them have come within touching distance, while others have simply never had much luck. Anyhow, there is a whole list of actors in Hollywood who are considered great in their fields, but cruel fate or other reasons left these actors without Oscars.

Disclaimer- This is a purely subjective piece. The list is not arranged in any particular order.

What famous actors have never won an Oscar?

1) Samuel L. Jackson

One of the biggest names in Hollywood, Samuel L. Jackson has had his name stamped over the history of cinema with brilliant films ranging from Pulp Fiction to Jackie Brown. The actor's versatile nature saw him pick up one of the ace roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as well, making him one of the most recognized faces across the world.

Moreover, in what is a big surprise, Jackson has only been nominated once at the Oscars.

2) Amy Adams

Another actor famous for her range and charm, Amy Adams has millions of fans across the globe. This is due to her versatile acting, which ranges from comedy (Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby) to science-fiction thrillers (Arrival). Amy Adams has built a cult following and has reached the honored stage multiple times.

Sadly, despite her six nominations, Adams has failed to lay her hands on the big prize yet.

3) Jake Gyllenhaal

One of the most popular actors of our generation, Jake Gyllenhall is well-known for his demanding roles and great commitment. Despite appearing in multiple critically acclaimed films for decades now, Gyllenhall only got close to winning the Oscars once when he got nominated for Brokeback Mountain, which saw one of his greatest performances.

Gyllenhall continues to put on great performances year after year and, hopefully, will be rewarded for it someday.

4) William Dafoe

In one of the most shocking entries in the list, it is very hard to believe that the brilliant craftsman is yet to be awarded the prestigious Oscar for his bone-chilling performances, which he has put on year after year. Dafoe is widely considered one of the greatest actors of his generation, owing to his conviction and dedication to his roles.

He received various nominations, including the most recent one for Lighthouse, but failed to crack the top spot each time. Dafoe also has an incredible range, varying from superhero films to bonafide horrors.

5) Glenn Close

Rounding off the list is the iconic Glenn Close. In four decades of her illustrious career, Close has won almost all the awards that one can possibly win. But her list does not include the coveted Oscars. Close's decades worth of work saw her perform in a variety of genres and to great effect in each of them. It is almost astonishing to see that she does not have her name etched in Oscar history.

Some of Glenn Close's best works include Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, and The World According to Garp.

Honorable mentions

Robert Downey Jr.- The Iron Man actor has so far failed to impress the academy with his fine performances. He still has time to get his hands on the trophy at some point in the future. Johnny Depp- Another brilliant actor known for his tenacity and character grasp has so far failed to impress at the Oscars. Ryan Gosling- Despite starring in many critically and commercially successful roles, Gosling is also yet to take home his debut Academy award.

