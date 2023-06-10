Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things: Release date, trailer, and more

Director Yorgos Lanthimos is back after a hiatus of five years with his latest film, Poor Things on September 8, 2023. The film is an adaptation and amalgamation of two novels - Alasdair Gray's Poor Things and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. It stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Margaret Qualley among others.

The official trailer of the film was released by Searchlight Pictures and left fans anticipating its release thanks to its dystopian cinematography by Robbie Ryan. It gave viewers a glimpse into the film that will see Bella Baxter, an engineered undead, gaining conscience and finding her way to liberty through thick and thin.

Lanthimos's Poor Things is a surrealistic approach to a romantic comedy set in a world overrun by science and fiction and will hit theaters on September 8, 2023.

Poor Things will see Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, an engineered undead

The official trailer for Poor Things gives viewers a glimpse into Bella Baxter's life. Filmed through Hungary, Lanthimoss sets up a quirky and unsettling universe for his characters to play around.

The trailer starts with Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) introducing his creation to Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) - Bella Baxter (Emma Stone). She is a young woman who has an ill-fated accident but is brought back to life by Godwin Baxter through the transplantation of an infant's brain.

Bella grows and learns under the guidance of her scientist-creator until she starts understanding the ways of the world and plots for her freedom.

The synopsis for the movie by Searchlight Pictures on IMDb says:

"From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe)."

It continues:

"Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

Mark Ruffalo will be seen playing the role of a corrupt lawyer accompanying Bella on her worldly adventures across seas and continents. As time progresses, Bella Baxter is determined to find the true purpose of her life beyond her limits. She soon becomes driven to speak for the right of choice, freedom, and equality.

More on Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos

As the feature gears up for its screening through festivals, viewers have already been exposed to the stellar cast of the movie through the unconventional trailer.

Apart from Stone, Dafoe, and Ruffalo, the cast shall include:

Ramy Youssef as Max McCandless

Christopher Abbott as Sir Aubrey de la Pole Blessington

Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley

Kathryn Hunter as Swiney

Margaret Qualley as Felicity

Suzy Bemba as Toinette

Wayne Brett as Priest

Yorgos Lanthimos has carved a niche for himself through his acclaimed works such as The Lobster, The Killing of the Sacred Deer, and The Favourite. They stand testament to his ability to captivate audiences through provoking, and unsettling scenarios in his cinema.

Poor Things is set to release theatrically on September 8, 2023, along with The Nun 2 from Warner Bros. and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 from Focus Features.

