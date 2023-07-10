What did Jonah Hill do? Ex-girlfriend texts drama explained as Sarah Brady allegations go viral 

American actor Jonah Hill made headlines after his ex, Sarah Brady, seemingly talked about him in her Instagram stories, accusing him of being “emotionally abusive.” In a series of Instagram stories posted on July 8, 2023, the former partner of the actor shared various screenshots from their conversations from the time they were in a relationship.

While Sarah did not directly name Jonah in any of her posts, the screenshots of their conversations made it clear whom she is talking about. However, she also seemingly acknowledged that this behavior “stems from his own trauma” and added that he is not a terrible person.

Sarah accused Jonah Hill of gaslighting and emotionally abusing her in a series of Instagram Stories. (Image via Instagram)

She also shared several screenshots where she was seen claiming that Jonah Hill often asked her to make massive changes in her life. In one screenshot, Sarah could be seen admitting that she knew theirs was not a “fairytale relationship” and it was “the most complex relationship” she’s ever been in.

She also shared a few other controversial screenshots where Jonah Hill was seen asking her ex to remove all pictures and videos of her surfing, as she is a surfing instructor.

Furthermore, she didn’t stop here and uploaded an old picture of herself, where she called Jonah Hill a “narcissistic misogynist.”

Sarah and Jonah dated between 2021 and 2022 for about a year and later made the announcement of calling off their relationship after several rumors about the couple getting engaged started floating.

“A year of healing and growth”: More details revealed about Sarah Brady and Jonah Hill’s relationship as the former partner of the actor spills beans

The former partner of the 39-year-old American actor claimed that she is still healing from the trauma she faced during her relationship. In the series of Instagram stories added, she said that it has been a "year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life."

In her stories, Sarah repeatedly deemed Jonah a “narcissist.” She even uploaded a screenshot where she searched on Google about the term and claimed that it was common for the partner of the narcissist person to feel that they are the narcissist. Furthermore, she also claimed that the 21 Jump Street actor often gaslighted her to be dominant.

She then went on and shared her conversations with several people who’ve had such experiences in their life. She responded to other people’s experiences and claimed that she kept so much to herself because of her last relationship.

Sophie Vershbow @svershbow My brain is exploding reading all Jonah Hill's texts to Sarah Brady. Any partner who asks you to be less of yourself in order to be with them is not worth your time. Don't let someone whittle down all the things that make you you in order to feel better about themselves. My brain is exploding reading all Jonah Hill's texts to Sarah Brady. Any partner who asks you to be less of yourself in order to be with them is not worth your time. Don't let someone whittle down all the things that make you you in order to feel better about themselves.

Furthermore, just after breaking up with Sarah, the War Dogs actor was spotted several times with Olivia Miller. The two also welcomed their first child together, after dating for almost a year. The child was born in June 2023.

Sarah seemingly took a dig at the newborn too and claimed that she hoped that the child was a girl so that he becomes a “true feminist.” With social media users taking sides, Hill himself has not yet responded to the allegations made by his former partner.

