Is Jonah Hill engaged? Relationship status explored as ex Sarah Brady calls out the actor for being emotionally abusive

American actor Jonah Hill was slammed by his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady on social media as she branded the actor a "misogynist" and "narcissist" pointing at the past arguments of the former couple. On July 8, the surf instructor took to her Instagram stories to share screenshots of their alleged chats when they were together.

Sarah shared several screenshots without initially mentioning Hill's name, the chat pictures later revealed that it was indeed the 39-year-old actor she was referring to.

Jocelyn @jossytweets Sarah Brady needs to get over Jonah Hill because their breakup was a good thing - for them both- because we'll never have to see this again. Sarah Brady needs to get over Jonah Hill because their breakup was a good thing - for them both- because we'll never have to see this again. https://t.co/bHLbw6xXNm

Sarah Brady and Jonah Hill were linked in 2021 and reportedly dated for one year before breaking up in 2022. At the time, they kept lowkey about their relationship on social media handles. The duo broke up quietly, and the surf instructor did not react to Hill being linked to Olivia Millar.

Hill and Millar welcomed their first child in May 2023 and even sparked engagement rumors after pictures of the latter sporting a ring on her finger surfaced online.

Jonah Hill has not commented on his relationship with Olivia Millar

Maurizio Glovia @MaurizioGlovia Jonah Hill & Girlfriend Olivia Millar Step Out for Lunch After Welcoming First Child Jonah Hill & Girlfriend Olivia Millar Step Out for Lunch After Welcoming First Child https://t.co/fneh9EEtbJ

Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar first sparked romance rumors in August 2022 when they were seen kissing on a Malibu beach and were later spotted together in Santa Barbara a month later.

Since then, the pair have rarely made a public appearance together. However, in March 2023, Millar was seen with a baby bump in California, which confirmed that the duo were expecting their first child together.

Not much is known about their relationship or how the duo crossed paths in the first place since Jonah Hill keeps things under wraps to protect his mental health.

Hill had always been open about starting a family and how he would have only focused on his personal if his profession were different. While speaking in an interview in 2014, he said:

“I’d probably be married with kids now. It’s hard for me to focus on relationships with my job now, but otherwise I would probably have focused solely on that.”

As for Jonah Hill's messages with his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, the surfer shared several videos of people describing their encounters with narcissists and stated that she currently deals with "residual trauma."

Screenshot of Sarah Brady's text messages with Hill. (Photo via sarahhbrady/Instagram)

The surfer began her bombshell revelations on Instagram Stories by sharing a screenshot of the duo's previous messages from December 2021, with the caption "F**k it."

In the long first message, which seemed to come from Jonah, there was a list of things Sarah couldn't do if they were going to date.

The Wolf of Wall Street star allegedly listed things like "surfing with men," "boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men," "posting pictures in a bathing suit," "posting s*xual pictures," etc. as pointers that were off limits for Sarah Brady when they were together.

"See the misuse of the term 'boundaries?'"

Brady said in another post of his purported texts that Hill only wanted her to connect with other people whom he had "personally approved."

While explaining his stance to Brady, Hill wrote:

"If these things bring you to a place of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings. These are my boundaries for romantic partnership. My boundaries with you based on the ways these actions have hurt our trust."

Sarah also urged others to make an "exit plan" if their partner was like Hill and also told people to call her if they wanted to rant.

Moreover, Brady shared several screenshots of their chats and claimed that Jonah Hill criticized her in an attempt to control her. She also claimed that she agreed with Hill's demands to keep him from experiencing anxiety.

Sarah shared several interactions with others and hoped that there is still much more healing from this "abuse" than she has experienced up until now.

"It’s been a year of healing & growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit."

As of writing, Jonah Hill has not responded to the allegations made by Sarah Brady on her Instagram stories.

