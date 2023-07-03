Is Mick Jagger engaged again? Relationship status explored after Melanie Hamrick addresses wearing a ring on her engagement finger

79-year-old legendary Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is in the news as rumors about his alleged engagement to his long-time girlfriend Melanie Hamrick are doing rounds on the internet. The speculation about the engagement sparked off when Melanie Hamrick was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger and laughed it off as a promise ring, reported Mirror.

However, Melanie's friends told Mirror that when Melanie met them in New York, she talked about her engagement. A source further told the news outlet:

"Melanie was at the American Ballet Theatre and she was telling her friends she was engaged to Mick. She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancée. Her family also very much understand them to be engaged and are thrilled."

The source stated that when Melanie was asked about the ring, she said:

"I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes. But are we like h*rny ­teenagers where we’re giving each other... In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring."

Melanie Hamric is the longtime girlfriend of Mick Jagger and the mother of his 8th child

Mick has known Melanie since 2014, and they have been dating for a long time. The 36-year-old is also the mother of Mick's eighth child. Their son, Deveraux, is six years old. If the reports of their engagement come true, then this will be the fourth engagement of Mick. The singer got married thrice and parted ways with his previous partners.

Although reports of Mick and Melanie's engagement have been coming in, Melanie said they have no plans to get married and are terming her engagement ring as a promise ring.

Mick Jagger's past relationships

The 79-year-old singer's personal life has often been a subject of fascination and intrigue. He got married thrice and had several relationships in the past. One of Jagger's most famous relationships was with model and actress Marianne Faithfull. However, their relationship ended in 1970.

During the late 1960s and early 1970s, Jagger also had a relationship with singer and actress Marsha Hunt. Their relationship resulted in the birth of Jagger's first child, Karis, in 1970.

In 1971, Mick Jagger married Nicaraguan-born actress Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias. Mick has two children with her, Jade and Elizabeth. However, their marriage was tumultuous, and they eventually divorced in 1978.

Following his divorce from Bianca, Mick Jagger had a series of high-profile relationships with models and actresses, including Jerry Hall, who he began dating in 1977. Jagger and Hall were together for over two decades and had four children: Elizabeth, James, Georgia, and Gabriel.

Despite their long-term commitment, Jagger and Hall's relationship hit a major roadblock when it was revealed that their marriage ceremony in 1990 was invalid. They officially split in 1999, with Hall citing Jagger's infidelity as a reason for the breakup.

Poll : 0 votes