How old is Marianne Faithfull? As Tears Go By hitmaker moves into care home following Covid battle

English singer Marianne Faithfull, the girlfriend and muse of Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger, is now living at Denville Hall, a northwest London retirement home for celebrities, the Daily Mail reported.

A spokesman for Faithfull has confirmed:

"Marianne is staying at Denville Hall while she recovers from the ongoing effects of Covid."

Marianne Faithfull has been beset by health woes in recent times

Marianne Faithfull was the muse of Mick Jagger (Images via Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images and Marc Sharratt/REX/Shutterstock)

The 75-year-old, the daughter of Eva von Sacher-Masoch, Baroness Erisso, and a WWII British spy, Major Glynn Faithfull, rose to fame with her hit single As Tears Go By (which was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards) in 1964.

Marianne Faithfull has reportedly faced several health issues recently, including her three-week-long hospital stay in April 2020 following a Covid diagnosis. She later stated that it affected her voice and memory.

In a 2020 interview, she told the Daily Mail's Sebastian Shakespeare:

"I really hurt my lungs. This, after smoking most of my life and having emphysema. And my short-term memory is affected."

Dune78 @Dune7810

Marianne Faithfull

youtu.be/-efIjZ_1yQg

Photo David Wedgbury

1964 As Tears Go ByMarianne FaithfullPhoto David Wedgbury1964 As Tears Go ByMarianne Faithfullyoutu.be/-efIjZ_1yQg Photo David Wedgbury1964 https://t.co/iriczoY3Ta

During a January 2021 interview with The Guardian, Marianne Faithfull mentioned:

"I may not be able to sing ever again. Maybe that's over. I would be incredibly upset if that were the case, but, on the other hand, I am 74. I don't feel cursed, and I don't feel invincible. I just feel f**king human."

The singer also revealed that one of her doctors did not think her lungs would ever recover. However, Faithfull, whose spirit was not broken, stated:

"And where I finally ended up is: OK, maybe they won't, but maybe, by a miracle, they will. I don't know why I believe in miracles. I just do. Maybe I have to, the journey I've been on, the things that I've put myself through, that I've got through so far, and I'm OK."

Faithfull, who suffered from constant fatigue as a side effect of Covid, stated:

"It's wild, the things I forget. Short-term. I remember the distant past very well. It's recent things I can't remember. And that's ghastly."

Two years earlier, she spoke to the Daily Mail about her battles with fractured bones, a severe bone infection, and arthritis. She told the outlet:

"I recovered from all those awful things, like the broken back and the hip and bone infection. That was bad enough — then I got this arthritis. My mother had it too, so it's genetic, I think. I'm left-handed. That makes it hard for me to write or type. It's awful, man — but I get through."

peterkidder @peterkidder Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull https://t.co/nI3EMvocTj

During a Broken Records podcast episode, Faithfull explained that she nearly died while fighting Covid:

"I was in hospital… all I remember about it is that I was in a very, very dark place, and I presume that was being very close to death."

The star also admitted that she was in desperate need of the money she would get if a potential biopic about her, in which Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton would have played her, were not placed on hold.

Marianne Faithfull has had her personal battles over the years (Image via Stanley Sherman/Getty Images)

Marianne Faithfull has previously suffered from and won battles against eating disorders, breast cancer, hepatitis, suicide attempts, drug and alcohol addiction, and homelessness.

Edited by Ravi Iyer