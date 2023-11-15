Where was A Murder at the End of the World filmed? All real-life locations explored

The captivating TV mini-series, A Murder at the End of the World, takes viewers on an enthralling adventure through various landscapes, intensifying the suspense and enigma of the story. On February 7, 2022, filming for the seven-episode series began, taking the crew to carefully chosen settings such as Iceland, New Jersey, and Utah.

These real-life settings were crucial in creating the atmospheric backdrop for the psychological thriller, as they added authenticity to the isolated environments portrayed in the series. As the story develops, the landscapes themselves take on the role of characters, influencing the narrative through their striking contrasts and intriguing yet unique beauty.

In which locations was A Murder at the End of the World filmed?

The production of A Murder at the End of the World featured a careful selection of filming locations to tell its story of murder and mystery. In Iceland, the frozen tundras were chosen as a central setting, where a remote hotel hosted a gathering of intriguing guests. The surprising choices of Kearny, Jersey City, and Fairfield, towns in New Jersey, provided a delightful yet eerie background for the secluded retreat.

The series did not end there. It continued its visual storytelling by showcasing the scenic landscapes of Utah, which were intentionally selected to highlight similarities with Iceland. As a result, various locations seamlessly blend, enhancing the captivating atmosphere of the series.

Is A Murder at the End of the World based on a book?

It was created for FX by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij (Image via IMDb)

In contrast to many television series, A Murder at the End of the World is not adapted from a book. It is an original production created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij for FX, marking their second collaboration after The OA. The plot centers around Darby Hart, portrayed by Emma Corrin, who is an amateur detective and skilled hacker entangled in solving a murder at a secluded retreat.

The fact that there is no source material adds an extra element of unpredictability to the series, captivating viewers as they navigate the intricate twists and turns of this distinctive murder investigation.

The cast of A Murder at the End of the World

The talented ensemble of actors in A Murder at the End of the World come together to bring the suspenseful narrative to life. Leading the series is Emma Corrin as Darby Hart, an amateur detective and hacker. Clive Owen takes on the role of Andy Ronson, the tech magnate who organizes the mysterious summit.

Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, and other skilled actors contribute to creating a diverse and captivating cast. The chemistry between the actors adds depth to the characters, making the overall viewing experience even better. Each cast member plays a crucial part in unraveling the layers of the murder mystery.

The actual settings of A Murder at the End of the World served as mute observers of the unfolding drama. The captivating combination of Iceland's icy landscapes, the quaint charm of New Jersey, and the picturesque expanses of Utah formed a visually striking backdrop.

Viewers can watch the new series on Hulu, with new episodes debuting on November 14, 2023.