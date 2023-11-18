A Murder at the End of the World soundtrack: The definitive guide to songs played in the series

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s new murder mystery miniseries, A Murder at the End of the World, has successfully managed to get the attention of crime-thriller enthusiasts globally with its enthralling plot and amazing cast. The series has subsequently received a rating of 7.7 on IMDb and is certified fresh at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Murder at the End of the World boasts an exceptional soundtrack comprising both unique and timeless tracks seamlessly woven into the series’ ambiance, surroundings, and unfolding scenes. These amazing musical pieces adeptly adapt to the narrative’s dramatic and evolving situations, providing an immersive experience and excitement as the story progresses.

A Murder at the End of the World Episode 1 - Chapter 1: Homme Fatale

1) The End by The Doors (Timestamp - 00:07)

A Murder at the End of the World opens with the song, The End by The Doors as the curtains lift for the series premiere. During the scene, Darby Hart, portrayed by the talented Emma Corrin, walks into a bookshop for an author reading event where she reads her first authored true-crime book called The Silver Doe to the audience.

2) No More “I Love You’s” by Annie Lennox (Timestamp - 07:10)

After having a minor argument, Darby and Bill head out to the location of a potential serial killer. En route to the location, Darby plays “I Love You’s” by Annie Lennox on her iPod that is connected to the car’s music system. Eventually, the song helps ease the tense environment as they both start hymning to it in unison.

The second time the song is played in the final moments of A Murder at the End of the World episode 1 is when Darby is relaxing in her room at the exquisite hotel in Iceland. The episode plays the song for the third time in the end credits after the massive cliffhanger where Darby watches Bill succumb to death.

3) Glory Box by Portishead (Timestamp - 21:15)

Glory Box by Portishead plays in the background after Darby returns home and continues working on one of the investigations called the Dakota case. The melody accompanies the entire episode sequence, resonating notably as Darby receives a special invitation to a small gathering by a unique AI representative named Ray, extending the offer on behalf of the renowned tech billionaire Andy Ronson.

4) Genesis by Grimes (Timestamp - 36:04)

After meeting and having a brief conversation with the other guests of Ronson on the plane, Darby asks for some sleeping pills from Lu Mei. As the plane begins to take off, Darby puts on her headphones and falls asleep while listening to the song Genesis by Grimes.

5) Partita for 8 Singers: No. 3. Courante - Caroline Shaw, Roomful of Teeth (Timestamp - 39:05)

Partita for 8 Singers: No. 3. Courante by Caroline Shaw, performed by Roomful of Teeth, plays a couple of moments before the plane touches the ground in Iceland. This is the moment when the invited guests realize that the surprise destination picked by Andy Ronson and Lee Anderson is Iceland.

6) Tiny Moon by JFDR (Timestamp - 44:31)

Arriving at the scenic hotel surrounded by nothing but ice, Darby finally gets the key to her room in the form of a digitally encoded ring. After entering the room, Ray greets her and, on top of that, plays Tiny Moon by JFDR, which Darby enjoys grooving to.

7) 6 Concerti à più istrumenti, Op. 5 No. 6: I. Allegro - II Tempio Armonico Orchestra Barocca di Verona & Alberto Rasi (Timestamp - 46:37)

While Darby arrives for the welcoming dinner, a rendition of the Dall'Abaco’s Opus 5 & 6: Concerti a piu Instrumenti, performed by Orchestra Barocca di Verona, conducted by Alberto Rasi, and II Tempio Armonico ensemble, plays in the background.

The classical piece seamlessly intertwines with the exquisite dinner sequence, creating a harmonious blend and demonstrating a sublime fusion of musical brilliance. The music compliments the dining experience with its enchanting notes and timeless elegance.

A Murder at the End of the World Episode 2 - Chapter 2: The Silver Doe

1) Hell is Round the Corner by Tricky (Timestamp - 12:57)

The second episode of A Murder at the End of the World doesn’t feature many songs or classical pieces. However, Hell is Round the Corner by Tricky, being played in a flashback scene where Darby arrives at her college after a crime scene, surely caught everyone's attention.

In this scene, Darby gets confused by discovering a pair of earrings on teenager Jane Doe’s corpse, with a specific old-fashioned design that only grown-up women usually wear. While on the way to her classroom, Darby glanced at each girl standing in the corridors to check if teenagers were wearing similar designs, trying to unravel the mystery.

2) Moon River by Frank Ocean (Timestamp 59:58)

Expand Tweet

Leading into the end credits, the second and the final song in episode 2 of A Murder at the End of the World features Moon River by Frank Ocean. The song plays in the Tavern where Darby meets Bill for the first time.

Stay tuned for more soundtracks in the coming episodes of A Murder at the End of the World.