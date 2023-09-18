"Never gets old": Fans rejoice as K-drama Goblin’s theme song Stay With Me by Chanyeol & Punch becomes the most viewed Korean OST on YouTube

Stay With Me by Punch and EXO’s Chanyeol marked a major milestone by becoming the most-viewed Korean OST on YouTube. The song recently surpassed a whopping 450 million views on YouTube and is now aiming for half a billion. This achievement made this song the most streamed K-drama OST of all time.

The song, part of the original soundtrack of the 2016 K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, has resonated with fans ever since it was released, making it the best of all time. Even after seven years, this Goblin theme song is still stealing the hearts of the fans, which is evident through its recent milestone.

Fans of the K-drama took to X to celebrate the latest development. Sung by EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch, this song is a heartfelt rendition, compiling a million feelings into one song. This song not only achieved its own milestones, but it also conferred Chanyeol with many unachieved feats.

Fans react to Chanyeol and Punch's masterpiece, Stay With Me, achieving a new record

Stay With Me stands as a masterpiece of a song, initially released for one of the most popular Korean dramas of all time, Goblin, in 2016. The honor of singing this song was granted to EXO's Chanyeol, who had the privilege of collaborating with the renowned singer Punch, known for her contributions to numerous OSTs.

Upon its release, the song resonated deeply with listeners, surpassing the popularity of the drama itself. It swiftly reached the impressive milestone of one million views, steadily gaining even more recognition. Finally, on September 16, 2023, this iconic track achieved a remarkable feat, crossing an astounding 450 million views on YouTube.

Not only this, but the song holds the record for the most likes on YouTube for a K-OST with 4 million likes. This achievement cemented its position as the most-viewed and streamed Korean OST in history.

To put this remarkable achievement into perspective, here are some other notable Korean OSTs closer to Stay With Me's current record by the number of YouTube views:

Say Yes — 246.6 million

Everytime (CHEN) — 227.9 million

This Love — 206.6 million

Beautiful — 128.8 million

Once Again — 117 million

Talk Love — 114.5 million

Start — 107.5 million

Sweet Night — 98.8 million

For You (EXO-CBX) — 93.1 million

Chanyeol's individual achievements relating to the song

Stay With Me has impressively exceeded 277 million streams on Spotify, solidifying its status as Chanyeol's most-streamed track. Furthermore, it holds the distinction of being the most-played song by any EXO member or solo artist under the SM Entertainment umbrella on this platform. Remarkably, it now ranks among the all-time top 54 music videos by Korean artists to achieve this feat.

In an astounding accomplishment, Chanyeol also became the very first soloist from SM Entertainment to amass over 450 million views for a music video. What sets this achievement apart is that it was accomplished prior to his official solo debut, making it an even more remarkable milestone in his already celebrated career.

As this OST continues to break records, it is bound to always have a special place in fans' hearts, no matter how much time goes by.

Goblin aired in 2016

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, popularly known as Goblin, is a K-drama about a 900-year-old goblin who was cursed with immortality, and the only person who can break the curse is his bride.

The cast included Gong Yoo as the titular character, with Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, and Yook Sung-jae. The series aired on tvN from December 2, 2016, to January 21, 2017, and is the sixth highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.