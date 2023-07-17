“The Time has come y’all”: Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin confirmed to star in the thrilling contract-marriage drama, The Trunk

On July 17, Netflix confirmed Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin would be co-starring in their upcoming thrilling contract-marriage drama, The Trunk. Based on the eponymous novel by Kim Ryeo-ryeong, the story revolves around a matchmaking organization called NM that helps prospective clients get into a contract-based marriage with their desired partners. However, the story isn’t as unilateral as we see at a surface level and has a dark, mysterious vibe to it.

Notably, Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin are working together for the first time despite being agency friends. They are part of one of the biggest agencies in Korea, Management SOOP, which also houses Jeon Do-yeon, Gong Hyo-jin, Nam Joo-hyuk, Bae Suzy, Nam Ji-hyun, and Choi Woo-sik, amongst others.

Their fans are excited to watch them share screen space together and have taken to social media to share their views on it. “The time has come y’all,” @zeeyizee wrote, sharing photos and videos of Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin at the 54th Baeksang Awards.

Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin’s fans react to their first time being paired opposite each other in The Trunk

Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin’s first-ever drama, The Trunk, promises to be a contract-based marriage with a generous dose of thrill and adventure. The Why Her? actress will portray the role of NM’s deputy head, Noh In-ji, who has no desire to be in a relationship or get married, despite her matchmaking profession. Her four failed relationships have also put her off the idea of true love and relationships. The Goblin star has been roped in to essay the role of music producer Han Jeong-won, who finds himself in an unexpected contract marriage arrangement with Noh In-ji after a failed first marriage. He is nervous and dejected, and he terribly misses his first spouse, Seo-yeon.

Co-incidentally, he is the first person to meet his second spouse, Noh In-ji, through the fixed-term spousal assistance applied for by his ex-wife. However, it isn’t as easy as it seems, and secrets behind the matchmaking service begin to unfold when a mysterious trunk is found in a lake, opening Pandora’s box. Will this act as a roadblock to Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin’s budding romance?

Notably, The Trunk will be helmed by PD Kim Gyu-tae, who has helmed some of the biggest K-dramas in recent years: Our Blues, It’s Okay That’s Love, Live, and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The story is penned by Park Eun-young of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth fame. Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin’s fans are excited to watch them together in their first-ever drama. Additionally, the storyline has also piqued curiosity amongst K-drama fans.

This will be Gong Yoo’s third appearance in a Netflix original drama, following Squid Game and Sea of Silence. For Seo Hyun-jin, The Trunk will mark her first time leading a Netflix original production. Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin were last spotted at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2018. At the time, the agency friends spoke about how they wanted to work together and were hoping to be offered something together. Now, five years later, they will star in The Trunk.

More about Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin

Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin are two of the best actors in the Korean entertainment industry. Gong Ji-cheol, better known as Gong Yoo, is known for some exemplary work in films as well as TV. He has headlined dramas like Coffee Prince, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, The Silent Sea, and Squid Game. In films, he has been part of some iconic films like Train to Busan, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, Silenced, and SeoBok, amongst others.

On the other hand, Seo Hyun-jin is a former K-pop idol who debuted with the girl group M.I.L.K. in 2001 and eventually shifted to acting after her group disbanded. Some of her most notable works are Another Miss Oh, Dr. Romantic 1, The Beauty Inside, You Are My Spring, and Why Her? She is expected to headline Dr Romantic 4, but there has been no official announcement on that yet.

The Trunk is slated to air either by the end of this year or sometime next year.