A Murder at the End of the World ending explained: Who killed Bill and Rohan?

Finally providing closure to the fans, the enthralling finale of A Murder at the End of the World episode 7 unveiled major revelations and put an end to the rampant theories that had been circulating among viewers.

Like The OA, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s new whodunit goodness kept the viewers hooked to the storyline, with each episode having them on the edge of their seats. Given what transpired in the penultimate installment, it was anticipated that Andy Ronson was the one behind all the chaos.

It was speculated that Andy intentionally invited all the guests to the retreat to lure them into a well-fabricated trap. However, the recent revelations that surfaced had certainly exceeded the audience's expectations, leaving them appalled.

Additionally, the revelations in some way have also caused the audience to draw parallels between the fictional plot and the potential real-world implications for the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for A Murder at the End of the World.

Who was the serial killer in A Murder at the End of the World

Darby sees Ray through Zoomer's helmet, as seen in A Murder at the End of the World finale (Image via FX Networks)

A Murder at the End of the World finale opened with Andy gathering all the guests at his secret floor, 50 meters below the ground level. He further explained how the bunker would help anyone survive without returning to the surface.

Additionally, Andy got everyone’s attention after unveiling that David was the one who attacked Darby. Later, Andy exposed Lee’s past to everyone, unveiling her history of using her skills to commit crimes by stealing from online transactions.

In response, Lee clarified that she resorted to these actions solely to support her financially struggling family. Andy accused Lee of framing him as a culprit and went behind his back. Suddenly, Zoomer arrived, playing with his toy as the tension between Andy and Lee escalated.

Zoomer injects Bill with Morphine, as seen in A Murder at the End of the World finale (Image via FX Networks)

Zoomer’s unexpected arrival not only diffused the tension but also steered the narrative in a pivotal direction, unveiling major revelations. His presence acted as a catalyst, shedding light on the truth, which kept the audience scratching their heads for seven whole weeks.

While Eva was taking Zoomer back to his room at Andy’s command, his VR helmet fell on the floor. Something caught Darby’s attention. After putting on the headset herself, Darby saw Ray asking Zoomer to return to finish their game. Darby eventually asked Zoomer a series of questions about the games Ray asked him to play and with whom.

Surprisingly, it came to light that Ray used the kid as a catalyst to kill both Bill and Rohan. Following Ray’s instructions, Zoomer gave Bill the Morphine shot and also made him mess with Rohan’s pacemaker.

So, in a nutshell, the individual who killed both Bill Farrah and Rohan was Zoomer, the innocent child who got tricked by an AI to commit harrowing crimes.

Why Ray wanted to kill Bill and Rohan A Murder at the End of the World

Ray's servers, as seen in A Murder at the End of the World finale (Image via FX Networks)

Despite being the one responsible for the deaths of Bill and Rohan, Zoomer couldn’t be considered a criminal. At just five years old, he was just an innocent child who lacked the capacity to understand the gravity of his actions or the events unfolding around him.

As Darby knew the revelations were merely scratching the surface, she attempted to delve deeper by questioning Andy’s recklessness. When Darby requested Andy to instruct Ray to clarify why it perceived Bill as a threat, Andy subtly attempted to evade the question.

However, Andy’s obvious maneuver didn’t go unnoticed by Darby, reigniting her curiosity about what he could be hiding. Cleverly, Darby used a deep fake application to replicate Andy’s voice, commanding Ray to play audio recordings of talk therapy sessions involving the mention of Bill.

Eventually, it came to light that Andy held a grudge against Bill and confessed to Ray that he wanted him gone. Andy didn’t act on his thoughts, as they were merely vented out to Ray in a literal sense.

However, Ray, being his security AI, interpreted and processed the information, deeming Bill Farrah a potential threat.

What happened to Darby and others at the end of A Murder at the End of the World

After destroying Ray’s servers, Darby bid farewell to Lee and Zoomer and assisted them in their escape to avoid getting caught by the police and Andy. The rest of the guests, including Andy and Darby, were escorted out of the hotel and were eventually sent back to their homes.

The scene then transitioned to likely a few years later, with Darby reading her second book, “Retreat,” to the audience. Among the listeners were David, Oliver, Ziba, and Martin.

As witnessed, Lee and Zoomer made it to the boat that Rohan had arranged. Although Darby didn’t actually know whether the mother and son actually made it, she believed with all her heart that they did indeed.

Lu, Todd, Tomas, and Eva also likely returned to their homes, but the ending didn’t mention them. Lastly, Andy Ronson disappeared from public view after the incident. Additionally, Andy’s lawyers filed a civil suit against Lee, so if the latter ever found, she would be extradited to the U.S., and the former would get Zoomer’s custody.

