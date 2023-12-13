A Murder at the End of the World episode 7 (FINALE) release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Murder at the End of the World episode 7 will be released this Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 12:00 am ET on Hulu. Given the event that transpired in the latest installment, it would be obvious to viewers that Andy might be the ver serial killer. However, the truth is still an episode away that will eventually unveil the person behind the death of Bill and Rohan.

The penultimate episode eventually sheds light on the truth that Lee had been hiding from Darby all along. However, regardless of Darby’s conviction, she has to piece together the puzzle to find out what actually has been going on and if Andy’s retreat was a trap in actuality.

With A Murder at the End of the World episode 7, just a week away from unfolding everything, the hype and the anticipation are reaching fever pitch.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from A Murder at the End of the World.

A Murder at the End of the World release date and time for all regions

A Murder at the End of the World episode 7 will air on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 12:00 am ET. Below are the release dates and times of the finale for all selective regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, December 19, 2023 9 pm Central Time Monday, December 19, 2023 11 pm Eastern time Tuesday, December 20, 2023 12 am Central European Time Tuesday, December 20, 2023 6 am Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, December 20, 2023 5 am Mountain time Monday, December 19, 2023 10 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, December 20, 2023 10:30 am Australian Time Monday, December 19, 2023 3:30 pm Alaska Standard Time Monday, December 19, 2023 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Monday, December 19, 2023 7 pm Atlantic Time Monday, December 19, 2023 1 am

Where to watch A Murder at the End of the World episode 7

A Murder at the End of the World episode 7 will be streamed exclusively on Hulu’s Fx on Hulu content hub for viewers in the U.S. The FX on Hulu channel holds an enormous catalog of shows and movies from FX Network for viewers opting for an on-the-move experience.

Since Hulu’s service is limited to a handful of regions, fans globally can rely on Disney+ for A Murder at the End of the World episode 7 and all the previous episodes of the series.

A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 recap in brief

While Darby was drowning after being trapped inside the pool, Lee sought David’s help and rescued her. Later, Darby and Lee realized that someone had hacked the pool shutter as it was connected to the same network. After being persuaded by Darby, Lee finally revealed that she wanted to get away from Andy with Zoomer with David’s help, who would grant them a safe passage to Buenos Aires.

Lee revealed that Zoomer became more of a prized project for Andy, as he had controlled all aspects of his life to make him as perfect as possible. She further unveiled that Andy’s love for his son became an obsession, which caused her to escape with Zoomer. However, her plan failed eventually. Lee also revealed that Bill rejected Andy’s offer for the retreat, which is why he invited Darby as bait.

Like Lee, David also saw a fair share of Andy’s rage, which is why he wanted to help her. After some time, Oliver came in and asked the two to tag along with him to his room as per David’s instruction. However, Darby wanted to go to Bill’s room to investigate more. After arriving at the room, Oliver handed Darby her book, Silver Doe, which Bill had also purchased.

The book had Bill’s blood all over, and Darby presumed he might have left a cryptic message behind. Darby was gripped with fear upon noticing that the final pages of the book contained the majority of the bloodstains, almost as if Bill intended to convey his ultimate message or issue a warning through this specific section. After mustering up courage, Darby read the section.

Bill's last message to Darby before they reunited in the retreat (Image via FX Networks)

Eventually, the episode dwelled into a flashback of Bill and Darby continuing their encounter with the Silver Doe’s killer. After seeing the two in his basement, the killer shot himself, which left Bill traumatic for days. One fated day, Bill left Darby as he didn’t want to continue with the investigations anymore.

Back in the present, Bill’s words about the killer being a “faulty program, the same code recycled over and over” got everyone’s attention. This led Oliver to interpret Bill’s reference to the “killer” as potentially indicating a hacker.

As he delved deeper into speculation, he pondered whether Lu Mei could fit the description. Considering Lu’s potential hacking skills, an assumption based on her creation of smart cities that track and monitor every move of the citizens. Darby wanted to help Lee and Zoomer escape, but all of a sudden, loud screams from David pierced the air.

After opening their door, Darby, Lee, and Oliver were frightened to see David in a severely beaten-up state, being restrained by Todd. Suddenly, Andy appeared from behind, casting a menacing glare at his wife.

What to expect in A Murder at the End of the World episode 7 (speculative)

A Murder at the End of the World episode 7, the final installment of the series, is titled “Retreat,” which surprisingly was the show’s original title. Despite the apparent cliffhanger that might lead the viewers to suspect Andy as a potential serial killer, it’s not a straightforward conclusion to expect.

Numerous undisclosed aspects need to come to light, and several factors suggest that Andy might not be the culprit at all. The lingering suspicion still looms over the remaining survivors, such as Lu Mei, Martin, Eva, and others.

Fans should brace themselves, as the upcoming events in A Murder at the End of the World episode 7 promise to be gripping, unveiling a revelation that will have them at the edge of their seats and utterly captivated.

