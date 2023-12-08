A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 will be released this Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 12:00 am ET on Hulu. Considering the unfolding events in the previous installment and the unresolved cliffhanger, anticipating what lies ahead in the next episode is sure to pose a considerable challenge.

Emma Corrin’s Darby has finally encountered the serial killer after almost getting too close to all the answers. However, the mystery person is yet to be unveiled as they skillfully managed to keep their identity a secret while confronting the amateur sleuth detective.

Regrettably, Darby’s second encounter with the killer took a grim turn, leaving her life hanging in the balance. She now fights for survival while trapped inside a swimming pool.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from A Murder at the End of the World.

A Murder at the End of the World release date and time for all regions

With no change in its schedule, A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 will air on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 12:00 am ET. Here are the release dates and times of the episode for all selective regions with the corresponding timezones below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, December 12, 2023 9 pm Central Time Monday, December 12, 2023 11 pm Eastern time Tuesday, December 13, 2023 12 am Central European Time Tuesday, December 13, 2023 6 am Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, December 13, 2023 5 am Mountain time Monday, December 12, 2023 10 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, December 13, 2023 10:30 am Australian Time Monday, December 12, 2023 3:30 pm Alaska Standard Time Monday, December 12, 2023 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Monday, December 12, 2023 7 pm Atlantic Time Monday, December 12, 2023 1 am

Where to watch A Murder at the End of the World episode 6

A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 and beyond will be made available on Hulu exclusively for viewers in the U.S. The Fx on Hulu content hub is a committed channel on the streaming platform, holding an enormous catalog of shows and movies from FX Network. Since Hulu’s service is limited to a few regions, fans globally can rely on Disney+ for the latest episodes of A Murder at the End of the World.

How many episodes are left in A Murder at the End of the World

With the release of A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 next week, which is the penultimate episode of season 1, the whodunit goodness will be left with just the finale. As announced, the miniseries will be running for seven episodes from November 14 to December 19, 2023.

A Murder at the End of the World episode 4: A brief recap

Andy with his son and wife at a secret floor of the hotel (Image via FX Network)

Darby eventually figured out that the morphine that killed Bill was indeed taken from the emergency room’s safe. Darby later decided to meet Andy, and to her surprise, she encountered him ten stories below the building, an area of the hotel that had been kept secret from the other guests.

Darby accused Andy of being the serial killer, presuming that he was outraged after finding out that Zoomer was Bill’s son. However, he eventually proved that he was innocent after showing her where he was at the exact moment Bill died, after showcasing his location in a LiDAR scan. Andy also revealed that he knew that he wasn’t Zoomer’s biological father.

Later, the duo questioned David, Oliver, and Lu about their exact location at the time of Bill’s murder but got nothing out of the investigation. Andy discovered that the news of Rohan’s death had leaked, which made him utterly enraged. Meanwhile, Darby met Lee in her room and revealed to her that she knew that Zoomer was Bill’s son.

However, Lee was more surprised than Darby, as if she didn’t know about this. While Lee was crying in her bathroom after finding out that Andy was sterile, Darby went through her stuff and discovered her passport with a whole other identity. After catching Darby, Lee approached menacingly towards her and stopped after Andy arrived.

Lee's fake passport (Image via FX Network)

A few minutes after Darby returned to her room, she was attacked by someone who warned her to steer clear of her investigation. Darby was unconscious for a while, but she soon woke up and decided to pay Sian a visit. The latter died moments after talking to the former.

Later, Darby regrouped with the other guests outside and tried to relax, but as she was utterly depressed and scared, she left her room eventually and had a little conversation with Ray. Suddenly, she received a cryptic message from someone who asked her to come near the pool.

However, when she reached the location, she found no one there. A few minutes later, Darby decided to take a swim to unwind. Much to her worst nightmare, someone closed the sliding deck, and she got stuck.

What to expect in A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 (speculative)

A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 is titled “Chapter 6: Crime See.” Recently, the series escalated curiosity among viewers who eagerly anticipated the next episode by providing details on what to expect from the upcoming events. It has been revealed that Darby is likely to uncover a secret retreat within the retreat.

Also, A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 will explore Bill and Darby's past, continuing the flashback where they encounter the serial killer of the Silver Doe.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on A Murder at the End of the World episode 6.