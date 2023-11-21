A Murder at the End of the World episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Murder at the End of the World episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 12 am ET on Hulu. Given the events that transpired in the latest installment, the next episode will see others besides Darby taking the situation at hand more seriously, as a second death in a span of a few days is not a usual occurrence.

Although Andy was immensely bothered by Darby’s personal investigation disrupting his visionary get-together, he will now likely be convinced that her actions are justified and would ultimately choose to go with her hunch.

Regardless of whether the guests would work together in A Murder at the End of the World episode 4 as a team to get to the bottom of the situation and find the serial killer roaming free, Darby must tread more cautiously.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from A Murder at the End of the World.

A Murder at the End of the World release date and time for all regions

Sticking to its schedule, A Murder at the End of the World episode 4 will air on November 21, 2023, at 12 am ET. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for A Murder at the End of the World episode 4 with the corresponding timezones:

Eastern Time: 12 am on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Central Time: 11 pm on Monday, November 27, 2023

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 pm on Monday, November 27, 2023

Mountain Time: 10 am on Monday, November 27, 2023

Central European Time: 6 am on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time: 3:30 pm on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 5 am on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 am on Monday, November 27, 2023

Alaska Standard Time: 8 pm on Monday, November 27, 2023

Hawaii Standard Time: 7 pm on Monday, November 27, 2023

Atlantic Time: 1 am on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Where to watch A Murder at the End of the World episode 4

A Murder at the End of the World episode 4 and beyond will be made exclusively available on Hulu for viewers in the US. Fx on Hulu is a committed content hub holding an enormous catalog of shows and movies from FX Network.

For viewers outside the US, the latest episodes of A Murder at the End of the World episode 4 and all the latest installments will be available to stream on Disney+.

How many episodes will be there in A Murder at the End of the World

As revealed during the show’s announcement, it was disclosed by the showrunners of A Murder at the End of the World that it will be running for seven episodes from November 14 to December 19, 2023.

Each episode will have a runtime of 56 to 71 minutes. With A Murder at the End of the World episode 4 releasing on November 28, the murder mystery will be left with three episodes to conclude the series for season 1.

A Murder at the End of the World episode 3: A brief recap

Ray helps Darby with showcasing details on Rohan (Image via FX)

Episode 3, titled “Survivors,” began with a flashback showing Darby and Bill embarking on the quest together to find the serial killer and the unidentified Jane Doe’s connection with the silver earrings. Traversing back to the present, the episode saw Darby trying to start a conversation with Rohan, whom she presumed to have a special bond with Bill.

However, Lee interrupted them to learn from Darby about what she encountered after hacking the hotel’s camera footage around Bill’s room. Later, Darby tried to subtly interrogate one of the servers, who happened to be carrying tea to Bill’s room the day of the incident. She eventually discovered that three cups of tea had been ordered for Bill’s room prior to his death

Darby tried to find connections between Bill and the guests through Ray and discovered that only a handful of people were associated with him in some or the other way. Later at night, she encountered someone heading out for a walk, and they turned out to be the very person with the mysterious mask who appeared in front of Bill’s room during the time of his death.

The masked person signaling someone about Bill's death (Image via FX)

After following the mysterious person to a distance, Darby witnessed the masked person signaling someone in Morse code with an LED torch: “One down, still a go.” After Darby returned to her room, Lee paid a visit to her to learn about what she discovered around Bill’s room. After conversing for a while, Lee revealed that she and Bill go way back and share a special bond.

The next day, after Bill took everyone to a mystery location to showcase his visionary project, Darby took this as a chance to learn more from Rohan about how he knew Bill. However, she didn’t get much besides that Bill helped him to stay sober for five years, and they shared similar ideals towards the world.

After reaching the location, Andy and Oliver revealed their project called Swarm Robotics, a self-sustainable swarm of robots working in unison to build bridges and dig tunnels. Oliver deemed the project would help humanity focus on things beyond the daily necessities.

Swarm Robotics, as seen in the episode (Image via FX)

Before everyone returned to the hotel, Darby discovered the exact boots she saw on the masked individual, who turned out to be Rohan. The latter ultimately confessed that he was the person behind the mask and warned the former to stay out of it.

After meeting Darby in private, Andy asked her to return home as he wasn’t comfortable with his guests and staff members being interrogated under his nose. While Darby was packing her stuff, Rohan called her on the room’s telephone and revealed that Bill was onto something groundbreaking, and he knew about what he had uncovered.

However, as he was about to disclose the secret, he suddenly stopped, and it appeared that he was in trouble. Eventually, Darby rushed to Rohan and discovered that he was dead already. Andy ordered Todd to lock down the premises.

What to expect in A Murder at the End of the World episode 4 (speculative)

A Murder at the End of the World episode 4 is titled “Family Secrets,” which hints at groundbreaking secrets to be unraveled, likely of Andy. It is yet to be revealed what Andy is hiding from Darby, but now she has no other option but to join forces with him to find who is the serial killer before the dust settles.

Through Rohan, Darby discovered that Bill unearthed something that could possibly expose and shake the foundation of the intricate web of secrets. As the story unfolds in A Murder at the End of the World episode 4, Darby is all set to make another significant discovery that will ultimately put her a step closer to solving the murder mystery.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on A Murder at the End of the World episode 4.