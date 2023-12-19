Will there be A Murder At the End of the World Season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

The widespread acclaim Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s psychological thriller garnered has significantly heightened fans’ anticipation for A Murder at the End of the World Season 2. Given the positive reception the miniseries has been lauded with, the expectation for its renewal is surely driving the fans impatient, leaving everyone eager to discover what lies ahead.

As disclosed prior to the series’s arrival, A Murder at the End of the World is the second project after The OA by the same co-creators. However, unlike their new series, the previous one failed to sustain longevity and eventually got canceled by Netflix after two seasons.

Regardless of The OA’s unanticipated cancellation, the new series has captivated audiences and sparked renewed enthusiasm for the creator’s innovative storytelling. However, there’s been no mention or indication of plans for A Murder At the End of the World Season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for FX’s A Murder At the End of the World series.

A Murder At the End of the World Season 2 is yet to be confirmed

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s A Murder at the End of the World is a miniseries, which is supposed to be a limited series typically created to tell a complete story within just one season in a handful of episodes.

While some miniseries are standalone stories that usually reach their ultimate point in just the first season, the only possibility of continuing the plot depends on several aspects.

For starters, if there are plans regarding A Murder at the End of the World Season 2, there should be an intention to extend the story with an acceptable plot, which completely depends on the concept and the creator’s plans for the series.

The rest includes positive reception, unresolved storylines, popularity, creative flexibility, expanding the character’s universe, and more.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emma Corrin, who plays Darby Hart in the series, revealed that she has grown attached to her character and would like to reprise the role again, possibly hinting at A Murder at the End of the World Season 2. Here's what Emma had to say:

“I would always love to play Darby again. She’s the most intriguing character to play, and I grew so much as an actor,” Corrin says. “That is not to say there will be [more]; I haven’t heard anything. But I would love to [play her again], obviously.”

What to expect if A Murder At the End of the World Season 2 gets greenlit

A Murder At the End of the World Season 2 will most probably see Darby in a whole new setting, different than her last scenic destination. Also, besides Emma Corrin, the sequel would feature a whole new cast since it will take place in a different setting, likely a few years after the events of the Retreat.

However, this time, in A Murder at the End of the World Season 2, Darby won’t be just an amateur sleuth, as fans can expect more of her skills to come into play.

Similar to classic detective tales, the challenge awaiting Darby in A Murder at the End of the World Season 2 will test her prowess tenfold and might give her a reason to work on her third book.

Is The OA connected to A Murder At the End of the World

Given the narrative parallels and easter eggs of The OA in A Murder at the End of the World, fans of the former series are quite convinced that both shows are connected. When questioned about it, Zal Batmanglij disclosed that their new series isn’t “explicitly connected” to The OA.

He further said that there are through-line connections or subtle elements that link the two together. From protagonists with identical traits to references of quotes, several reasons would make fans believe that both shows are connected. However, as Zal ultimately revealed, the shows are different from one another.

This revelation highlights that while similarities exist, the shows maintain their individuality. A significant sect of The OA fanbase is hoping for connections between the two shows due to the unanticipated cancellation of the first project of Brit and Zal, which was planned for three more seasons.

Given The OA’s plot continued to enthrall fans and acclaimed a huge fandom, Netflix was eventually bombarded with backlash.

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij's brainchild has garnered immense popularity, sparking a flood of requests for A Murder at the End of the World Season 2. This surge of interest could potentially pave the way for the grand comeback of The OA. However, only time will reveal the future developments.

All episodes of A Murder at the End of the World Season 1 are available to stream on FX on Hulu and DisneyPlus.